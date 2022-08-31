BDN_220901_BMHS VB1
Buy Now

Beloit Memorial senior Kai Wong tips the ball over the top of a Purgolder defender Wednesday night at the Barkin Arena.

 Photo by Tim Moore

BELOIT—Beloit Memorial’s boys volleyball team posted its second impressive victory in as many nights Wednesday as it swept Madison East at the Barkin Arena.

The Purple Knights, who downed Waterford on Tuesday, defeated the Purgolders in all four games. Beloit Memorial won 25-22, 25-11, 25-8 and 25-19.

Recommended for you