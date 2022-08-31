PREPS: Beloit Memorial boys volleyball team shines again at home By Daily News staff Jim Franz Author email Aug 31, 2022 Aug 31, 2022 Updated 44 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Buy Now Beloit Memorial senior Kai Wong tips the ball over the top of a Purgolder defender Wednesday night at the Barkin Arena. Photo by Tim Moore Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save BELOIT—Beloit Memorial’s boys volleyball team posted its second impressive victory in as many nights Wednesday as it swept Madison East at the Barkin Arena.The Purple Knights, who downed Waterford on Tuesday, defeated the Purgolders in all four games. Beloit Memorial won 25-22, 25-11, 25-8 and 25-19.Danny Hereford led the Knights in both kills (8) and aces (6). Teammate Brooks Mitchell chipped in a team-high six assists.Hereford was also a power at the net on Tuesday night when he led winning Beloit against Waterford with 10 kills.The Knights, with Karlin West as head coach for the second season, are now off until Sept. 8 when they travel to Madison to play Edgewood.The next home match at Barkin Arena will be on Sept. 12 when Beloit hosts Middleton at 7 p.m.• GIRLS VOLLEYBALL: In a girls match played on Tuesday night, the Parkview Vikings were swept in three games by ALCS/St. Ambrose 7-25, 12-25, 5-25. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Jim Franz Author email Follow Jim Franz Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Trending Now Clinton area party is scene of shootings that injured four Beloit man saved by neighbors early Sunday Four in Town of Clinton injured by gunfire Beloit barber gives back to Rock County Youth Services Center Beloit Memorial High School closed due to water main leak Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Screentime e-Edition Screentime