PREPS: Beloit Memorial boys volleyball falls to Madison Memorial

By Daily News staff

Jimmy Oswald

Sep 21, 2022

MADISON, Wis.—The Beloit Memorial boys volleyball team continued its recent struggles as it fell to Madison Memorial 3-1 on Wednesday night in Madison.

The Spartans won the first set by edging the Purple Knights 25-21, but Beloit fought back in the second set to win it 25-23 and even the match at one.

The Knights continued to keep it close, but Madison pulled away for a 26-24 win in set three before winning the whole shebang by taking the fourth set 25-20.

Danny Hereford and Kai Wong were a forceful duo for Beloit as they both led the team with 12 kills. Brooks Mitchell helped set up those kills with 20 assists.

Wong had a solid night as he tied with Jonathan Garrett for the team high in aces (2) and had four digs.

• GIRLS VOLLEYBALL: Host Parkview fell to Deerfield 3-0 on Tuesday night.

The Vikings went toe-to-toe with the Demons in the first set, setting up some bonus ball as Parkview prevailed with a 27-25 win.The Demons took the next three sets (25-19, 25-23, 25-16) to go home as the winners.