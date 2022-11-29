LAKE GENEVA, Wis.—Beloit Memorial’s boys basketball team looked like it was on the verge of a huge comeback victory in Todd Marks’ head coaching debut Tuesday night against Badger.
The Purple Knights trailed the hosts from the Southern Lakes Conference by 15 with 10 minutes to go, but rallied to within two points before falling short.
Badger pulled out a 58-50 victory.
The Knights trailed at the half 26-19. They were outscored in the second half 32-31.
The Knights were led by Alyus Clark with 12 points. Freshman Amare Hereford and Jonathan Garrett each scored nine. Garrett’s points came on three 3-pointers.
Ashton Turner led the winners with 26 points, converting four 3-pointers. Brad Lyon chipped in 16 for the Badgers, who really won the game at the free-throw line. They converted 21-of-35 there while the Knights were just 4-of-11.
At Evansville, Big Foot fell to the Blue Devils 47-32.
• BELOIT TURNER 88, EAST TROY 66: Tyler Sutherland scored a team-high 21 points, and a 15-2 run to start the second half guided the Trojans to a season-opening victory over East Troy.
Turner had a 43-34 lead at halftime, and they steadily kept ahead by outscoring the Trojans 45-32 in the second half.
Zay Howard had a solid night, scoring 18 points. Will Lauterbach put up 13 points, and Konner Giddley had 11 to round out the double-digit scoring for the Trojans.
Ryan Weed scored 29 points for East Troy.
• GIRLS BASKETBALL: HONONEGAH 51, HARLEM 21: Emma Clark splashed five 3-pointers and Jordan Johnston converted three from outside the arc as visiting Hononegah knocked off cold-shooting Harlem 51-21 in a NIC-10 girls opener in Machesney Park.
The Indians (4-1) led 21-8 at the half and 40-12 after three quarters as the Huskies could only manage four points in each of the first three quarters. They didn’t reach double figures in the fourth either, settling for nine.
Clark had 10 points in the first half and nine in the second for her game-high 19 points. Johnson chipped in 11 points.
There wasn’t an over-abundance of whistles in the game with just 18 total fouls called. The Indians won despite not attempting a single free throw in the contest. Harlem missed its only free-throw attempt.
Hononegah is back in action Friday when it hosts Rockford Guilford in Rockton.
• BRODHEAD 47, EVANSVILLE 39: The Cardinals took care of the host Blue Devils with a large helping of points from senior Abbie Dix, who recorded a team-high 22 points.
The two teams were close after the first half, with Brodhead holding a slim 27-24 lead at halftime. The Cardinals outscored Evansville 20-15 in the second half to seal their victory.
Alecia Dahl added 15 points and Alexis Kammerer scored six points. Addie Yates tacked on four points.
Maria Messling was the Blue Devils’ leading scorer with 16 points.
Badger 58, Beloit Memorial 50
BELOIT MEMORIAL (fg ft-fta pts)—Clark 5 2-3 12, Hereford 3 2-4 9, Cousins 1 0-0 2, Yarbrough 3 0-0 6, Denu 0 0-1 0, Kuehle-Tyler 2 0-0 5, Garrett 3 0-0 9, Nora 0 0-2 0, Karl 3 0-0 7. Totals: 20 4-11 50.
BADGER (fg ft-fta pts)—Turner 9 4-6 26, Lyon 5 5-11 16, Cataldo 1-0 7-8 9, Teale 0 2-2 2, Scheideman 0 2-6 2, Liptak 1 1-2 3. Totals 16 21-35 58.
3-pointers: BM 6 (Garrett 3, Hereford, Kuehle-Tyler, Karl). Badger 5 (Turner 4, Lyon).
Beloit Turner 88, East Troy 66
BT…..43 45—88
ET……34 32—66
BT (fg ft-fta pts)—Howard 8 1-4 18, Giddley 4 2-3 11, Teague-Johnson 2 3-5 7, Lauterbach 6 1-4 13, Sutherland 10 0-0 21, Hughes 2 1-2 5, Repta 3 3-4 9, Njoo 1 0-0 2, Terrell 1 0-0 2 Totals: 34 11-22 88.
ET (fg ft-fta pts)—Weed 11 7-9 29, Kurth 1 2-2 4 Lingford 1 1-1 3, Erman 5 2-2 12, Taylor 2 2-2 7, Gulig 3 4-6 11 Totals: 23 16-22 66.
3-pt. Goals: Turner (Howard, Giddley, Sutherland)
GIRLS
Hononegah 51, Harlem 21
Hononegah..13 8 19 11—51
Harlem……. 4 4 4 9—21
HONONEGAH (fg ft-fta pts)—Johnston 4 0-0 11, Clark 7 0-0 19, Abney 1 0-0 3, Franz 2 0-0 5, Niedfeldt 1 0-0 3, Carter 3 0-0 6, Pierson 2 0-0 4. Totals: 20 0-0 51.
HARLEM (fg ft-fta pts)—Adams 1 0-0 3, Stovall 1 0-0 2, Fulton 3 0-0 6, Vyborny 4 0-1 8, Harrison 1 0-0 2. Totals: 10 0-1 21.
3-pointers: Hono 11 (Clark 5, Johnston 3, Abney 1, Franz 1, Niefeldt 1), Harlem 1 (Adams). Fouled out: none. Total fouls: Hono 12, Harlem 6.