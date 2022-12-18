BELOIT—It was a terrific weekend for the wrestling teams from Beloit Turner and Parkview/Albany.
While the Trojans were rolling to a 5-0 record in duals during the Bill McCreary Invitational, the Vikings were finishing a strong third at the 15-team Mount Horeb Invitational.
The Trojans went 5-0 in the duals: 52-26 over Shoreland Lutheran, 42-32 over Fort Atkinson, 66-15 over Beloit Memorial, 72-0 over Columbus and 54-9 over an unattached team.
Turner had five wrestlers go 5-0: Brayden Ward (120), Zack Ries (132), Carlos Ramirez (160/170), Kooper Huffman (182/195), Anthony Hamilton (285). Ries and Huffman posted four pins as did Elijah Deuer, who went 4-1, wrestling at 152 and 160.
Hamilton had three pins along with Hunter Griinke, who was 3-2 at 195 and 220.
• MOUNT HOREB INVITATIONAL: Parkview/Albany was led by a pair of champions, 182-pounder Sam Schwengels (15-0) and 220-pounder Wesley Engen (12-1).
Parkview/Albany finished with 151.5 points, trailing only Fennimore (272.5) and Merrill (211.5). Brodhead/Juda was sixth with 115.5 points.
Parkview’s Schwengels posted two pins and a major decision. One of the pins was of Merrill’s Carson Brooks in 3:25 in the finals. Engen had two pins and a 6-2 decision of Fennimore’s Wyatt Miles in the finals.
The Vikings also picked up seconds from Slater Valley (15-2) at 106 (with two pins and a tech fall) and Wyatt Engen at 195 pounds. He had two pins and a decision. Danny Finley was third at 120, Evan Suer fourth at 145 and Blake Finley seventh at 113.
Parkview/Albany was coming off a 56-18 dual-meet victory at Clinton. Valley, Blake and Danny Finley and Ian and Evan Suer, Nico Zamora, Jayden Anderson, Schengels, and Wyatt and Wes Egan all picked up wins for the Vikings.
Brodhead/Juda’s top finish at Mount Horeb was a second by Marcus McIntyre (15-2) at 145. Jameson Wallin (132) and Joe Lohmar (138) finished third. Jacob Roth (106) was fourth, CJ Streuly (195), Emmitt Allen (220) and Landon King (285) all finished sixth and Karson Miller (170) and Clayton Elliott (182) finished seventh.
• DEMON HOLIDAY INVITATIONAL: Big Foot/Williams Bay finished third with 131.5 points. Edgerton won with 198.5 points and Madison East was runnerup with 167.
The Chiefs collected first places from Chas Rodriguez (120) and Wyatt McDaniel (285).
Rodriguez won by three pins, including one in 3:33 over Bobby Thao of Madison East in the finals. McDaniel also had three falls, pinning Oakfield’s Ben Crile in 1:32 in the finals.
Big Foot/Williams Bay also picked up seconds from Eduardo Malbaes (220), Aaron Rowland (145) and Carter Ries (138) and fourths from Israel Mejia (195) and Will Wojcik (170) and Jonah Henningfeld (106).
• GIRLS—BADGER STATE INVITATIONAL: Beloit Turner and Clinton both competed in the all-girls invitational at the Alliant Center in Madison.
Turner’s Sydney Andrews went 4-1 at 126 pounds, with four pins, but lost a 4-1 decision in the quarterfinals to runnerup Makenna Hanke of Lomira and finished fifth overall.
Turner’s Haleigh Winke was seventh at 165 and Bailynn Dunham was eighth at 100.
Clinton’s Kaylin Wisnewski (107) and and MacKenzie Hendricks (120) both finished fifth. Alyvia Hartwig (145) was eighth.
The team title went to Holmen with Milwauke Ronald Reagan runnerup.