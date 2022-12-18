BDN_221219_Marcus McIntyre

Brodhead/Juda’s Marcus McIntyre competes during the Mount Horeb Invitational on Saturday. He was second at 145.

 PHOTO COURTESY OF KYLA MILLER

BELOIT—It was a terrific weekend for the wrestling teams from Beloit Turner and Parkview/Albany.

While the Trojans were rolling to a 5-0 record in duals during the Bill McCreary Invitational, the Vikings were finishing a strong third at the 15-team Mount Horeb Invitational.

