FORT ATKINSON, Wis.—Beloit Turner’s wrestlers posted a terrific performance in the 19-team Fort Atkinson Junior Varsity Invitational, capturing six first places and finishing a strong third as a team.

Turner finished with 151 points to trail only Fort Atkinson (190) and Hartford Union (170). Rounding out the top five teams were Sun Prairie East/West (147.5) and Oregon (138).

