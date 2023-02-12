GENESEO, Ill.—Angelina Cassioppi’s dominant performance at the IHSA Girls Sectional has earned her a trip to the state championship.
The 120-pound Hononegah junior, who is 23-6 on the season, received a first-round bye before going 4-0 with four pins to take first place on Saturday at the IHSA girls sectional.
She pinned Skyann Munz of Sterling and Marijose Avila of Freeport, in 1:38 and 1:46 respectively, before having to battle with Maple Park’s Brooklyn Sheaffer for 4:59 before coming away victorious. She pinned Yorkville’s Yamilet Aguirre in 1:15 in the championship round.
Mia Gomez (115) had two pins in Geneseo while Emily Nguyen had a pin and an 11-0 MD win.
• WIAA DIVISION 2 REGIONAL: Chase Rodriguez (120) of Big Foot/Williams Bay took second place at Belleville’s Regional tournament on Saturday.
Rodriguez won a 8-3 decision in the semifinals over Evansville’s Lincoln Keller before falling in overtime of the first-place match.
Brodhead/Juda is sending three athletes on to sectionals. Joe Lohmar (138), who was the MVP of the Rock Valley Conference Tournament, took second place by winning via pin and a 7-1 decision before being pinned in the championship.
Marcus McItnyre (145) also grabbed second place. He won a 14-8 decision and had a pin before losing 7-0 in the first-place match. CJ Streuly (195) placed fourth after going 3-2 with three pins.
Clinton continued its solid season with five wrestlers advancing to sectionals.
Cody Sullivan (152) went 3-2 with two pins to finish third while DJ Vernon (170) had a 10-6 decision and a pin on his way to a third-place finish.
Braydyn Collins (106) took fourth with three wins via pin, Owen Harwick (126) had a pin and a 6-1 decision on his way to fourth while D’Angelo Vernon (132) had two pins while placing fourth.
Another one of the area’s hottest teams, Parkview/Albany, will be represented well at sectionals with six wrestlers moving on.
Sam Schwengels (182) went 3-1 with a pin, an 11-2 MD and a 4-1 in on his way to second place. Wesley Egan (220) also took second after going 3-1 as he recorded two pins and an 11-2 MD.
Slater Valley (106) and Wyatt Egan (195) each placed third after having two pins. Danny Finley (120) had a 7-2 decision win to take fourth while Evan Suer (138) also finished fourth with two pins.
Turner’s Zack Ries (132) will be the Trojans’ representative at sectionals after finishing third. He went 3-2 with a 2-0 decision win and a pin.
Evansville won the regional with 183.5 points. Parkview/Albany finished sixth, Clinton took ninth, Brodhead/Juda was 10th, Turner was next at 11th and Big Foot/Williams Bay finished 12th.
• WIAA DIVISION 1 MILTON REGIONAL: Beloit Memorial’s Miguel Martinez (106) and Owen West (126) took third place for the Purple Knights, who saw four wrestlers advance to sectionals.
Martinez went 2-2 with an 11-0 MD and a pin while West had a 40-second pin.
Alex Thiering (113) was fourth with two decision wins (15-8, 9-5) and Kadler Dahiti (220) had a 2:36 pin of Janesville Parker’s Jackson Kent on his way to fourth.
Mukwonago won the regional while Beloit finished eighth.