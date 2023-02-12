BDN_220318_A.Cassioppi

Cassioppi

GENESEO, Ill.—Angelina Cassioppi’s dominant performance at the IHSA Girls Sectional has earned her a trip to the state championship.

The 120-pound Hononegah junior, who is 23-6 on the season, received a first-round bye before going 4-0 with four pins to take first place on Saturday at the IHSA girls sectional.

