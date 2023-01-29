MACHESNEY PARK, Ill.—The Hononegah wrestling team have made a big splash this season with several wrestlers perfoming at high levels.
The Indians kept the nice performances rolling along with a strong second-place finish at the NIC-10 Championships Saturday at Harlem High School.
The Belvidere Co-op took first place with 212.5 points while Hononegah had 202.
120-pounder Javier Escobedo Sr. took home first due to a medical forfeit. Freshman Robert Darling (126) took down Harlem’s Ethan Hagerman in an 8-7 decision for first place while Elliot Diemel (170) defeated Orion Losiniecki in a 3:52 pin.
Junior Isaak Smith (220) rounded out the championship winners for Hononegah, edging out Harlem’s Joe Holloway-Rockwell in a 6-5 decision.
Sophomores Angelina Cassioppi (113), Connor Diemel (145) and Max Haskins (152) all took home second place.
• BIG FOOT MULTI DUALS: Turner took down Rock Valley Conference foes Clinton and Big Foot/Williams Bay on Thursday.
145-pounder Justin Teague went 2-0 with pins over the Chiefs’ Aaron Rowland (5:02) and the Cougars’ Logan Hendricks (2:01). Carlos Ramirez (160) went 2-0 with two pins after making quick work of Chiefs’ Donovan King (0:52) and coming on top of a 6:09 battle with Clinton’s Gage Brown.
Hunter Griinke (195) was the final Trojan to finish 2-0 with a pair of pins after he defeated BF/WB’s Bodyn Seagren (0:11) and Clinton’s Jace Holloway (1:59).
Zack Ries (132) went 2-0 in the dual with a 5:30 pin of Clinton’s D’Angelo Vernon.
Israel Mejia (182) and Chase Rodriguez (120) each won wins for the Chiefs via major decision while Eduardo Malbaes (220) and Ben Lavariega (285) each saw victories with a pin.
Clinton’s Kameron Christiansen (182) had a quick 18-second pin of Nathan Buckley while Owen Harwick (126) took care of Brayden Ward with a pin in 2:50.
• BIG FOOT QUAD DUALS: Big Foot/Williams Bay’s wrestlers had a solid day on Saturday when they swept their three matches at their own Quad Duals.
The Chiefs dominated Milwaukee King (54-15) and The Lincoln Academy (66-6) before edging out Hamilton/Audobon Tech 48-30.
Lavariega (285) and Carter Ries (138) each had great performances, going 3-0 with two pins.
Will Wojcik (170) went 3-0 with a pin over Milwaukee’s Kendrix Murray in 1:37. Wyatt McDaniel (220) also went 3-0 with a pin, taking down Milwaukee’s Jaden Johnson in 33 seconds. Rodriguez (120) rounded out the dominant records with a 3-0 with one pin.
• DEERFIELD SCRAMBLE: Brodhead/Juda brought six wrestlers to Deerfield and finished 12th out of 19 teams with a score of 287.
Marcus McIntyre (145) placed second after going 4-1 with two pins and a major decision before falling in the championship with a 14-4 MD loss to Stoughton’s Cole Sarbacker.
CJ Streuly (190) also finished second with a 4-1 record, making his way to the championship round with three hard-fought pins before being pinned by Sam Wilson of Kenosha Christian Life.
Joe Lohmar (138) placed third with a pin and a 8-1 decision while Karson Miller (170) placed sixth after going 3-2 with two pins.
Parkview/Albany finished 17th in the scramble with six wrestlers.
Wyatt Egan (182) took home first after having three different pins in under two minutes before downing Kewaunee’s Kemper Robinson in a 9-2 decision.
Slater Valley (106) placed third after going 3-2 with a 16-4 MD win and a pin.