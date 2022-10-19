EVANSVILLE, Wis. — After finishing ninth in the Rock Valley Conference Volleyball Tournament on Saturday, Beloit Turner’s girls were certainly underdogs heading to Evansville to play the third-place Blue Devils on Tuesday night in WIAA Division 2 regional action.
The 10th-seeded Trojans pulled off the upset in four sets, beating No. 7 Evansville, 25-23, 25-18, 11-25, 25-15.
Ryleigh Rose had nine kills to lead the Trojans while Cacee Carl had 24 assists. Maddi Carl had four aces and Emily Nichols had two blocks.
Maria Messling led Evansville with 12 kills.
The Trojans advance to play host No. 2 Lakeside Lutheran on Thursday.
• EAST TROY 3, BIG FOOT 0: The Chiefs traveled to East Troy and fell to the Trojans 16-25, 11-25, 18-25.
Lily Wolf led Big Foot with 19 assists and three aces. Sydney Wilson had nine kills and 12 digs. Abby Hildebrandt had a pair of blocks.’
East Troy was led by Julia Aleckson’s 34 assists and Jillian Pergande’s 12 kills.
“Offensively and defensively, Sydney Wilson played very well,” Big Foot head coach Chad Roehl said. “We just weren’t good enough to beat East Troy (Tuesday). I am proud of our seniors who battled all season: Sydney Wilson, Olivia Patek, Jacky Mercado Castaneda, Maya Morand, Mallory Melson and Ciara Connelly.”
• McFARLAND 3, CLINTON 0: No. 3-seeded McFarland knocked off No. 14 Clinton, 25-12, 25-10, 25-8.
• THURSDAY'S ACTION: In Division 1, No. 11 Beloit Memorial plays at No. 6 Janesville Craig. In Division 3, No. 1 Brodhead, with a first-round bye, hosts No. 9 Fennimore.