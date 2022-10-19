EVANSVILLE, Wis. — After finishing ninth in the Rock Valley Conference Volleyball Tournament on Saturday, Beloit Turner’s girls were certainly underdogs heading to Evansville to play the third-place Blue Devils on Tuesday night in WIAA Division 2 regional action.

The 10th-seeded Trojans pulled off the upset in four sets, beating No. 7 Evansville, 25-23, 25-18, 11-25, 25-15.

