SOUTH BELOIT—South Beloit senior Taylor Castor led the SoBos’ volleyball team with four kills in a non-conference sweep of Elgin Academy on Tuesday night.
South Beloit’s attackers were balanced with senior Zorah Martin and sophomores Serena Hoffman and Macey Lineman right behind Castor with three kills each.
