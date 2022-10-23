PREP VOLLEYBALL: Brodhead girls capture regional crown By Daily News staff Jimmy Oswald Author email Oct 23, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save BRODHEAD — Abbie Dix, Kirsten Fix and Addison Yates dominated play at the net as Brodhead swept New Glarus 3-0 (25-16, 25-17, 28-26) to win a WIAA Division 3 regional title Saturday.Dix had a whopping 20 kills with a .600 hitting percentage. Fish added 16 more and her hitting percentage was .520 while Yates had 10 at .529.Alexis Kammerer led the Cardinals with 46 assists. Jaelyn Hillard had 11 digs and Kaidynce Bevars had 10 digs. Hillard also had three aces.Grace Nommensen led New Glarus with eight kills,13 assists and 11 digs.Brodhead had reached the regional finals by sweeping Fennimore on Thursday 3-0 (25-10, 25-10, 25-21). Dix had 14 kills Kammerer had 29 assists.The Cardinals advance to host Mineral Point on Thursday in a sectional semifinal.• BOYS VOLLEYBALL: KETTLE MORAINE 3, BELOIT MEMORIAL 0: The Purple Knights dropped three close games to the host Lasers 27-29, 20-25, 22-25, in WIAA regional play.Danny Hereford led Beloit with 15 kills. Brooks Mitchell had 18 assists. Aidan Donovan chipped in two aces and Miguel Delgado had six digs. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Jimmy Oswald Author email Follow Jimmy Oswald Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Trending Now MLB Playoffs: Astros try to sweep Yanks, Phils lead Pads 3-1 Beloit School District picks Willie Garrison II as next district superintendent Beloit's Overflowing Cup to host 80th birthday bash for Fogderud Beloit native honored with Courage Award Pecatonica police chief faces DUI charge Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Screentime e-Edition Screentime