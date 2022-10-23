BRODHEAD — Abbie Dix, Kirsten Fix and Addison Yates dominated play at the net as Brodhead swept New Glarus 3-0 (25-16, 25-17, 28-26) to win a WIAA Division 3 regional title Saturday.

Dix had a whopping 20 kills with a .600 hitting percentage. Fish added 16 more and her hitting percentage was .520 while Yates had 10 at .529.

Recommended for you