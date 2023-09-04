MONROE, Wis.—The Beloit Turner girls volleyball team welcomed newcomer Monroe to the Rock Valley Conference by sweeping the Cheesemakers in three sets on Thursday night.

The two battled in the first set before Turner broke away for a 25-22 win and then won the second set with a more comfortable 25-18 victory. The Trojans then won 25-21 in the final set.

  

