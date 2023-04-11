ROCKTON — Hononegah senior Jacob Klink tossed the shot put 15.62 meters and the discus 44.27 meters to win both events in Tuesday’s NIC-10 triangular meet with Rockford Guilford and Belvidere at Kelsey Field.
The Indians’ weight men had a good day as Gabe Kohl and John McKenzie took 2-3 in the discus and Kohl and Jacob Benson went 2-3 in the shot.
Hononegah’s depth was showing in other events as well Brady Jarvis won the triple jump (10.86 meters) with teammates Carter Plesic and Caleb Pool finishing 2-3.
Junior Jake McLarty won the pole vault (3.35 meters) with Landon Samuelson taking third.
Senior Sam Schooll was second in the high jump.
The Indians’ 4x800 relay team of Alex Bartch, Ben Cooper, Lyons Buckley and Camden Juno finished first in 8:44.77.
Hononegah’s other relays all finished second. The 4x400 team of Christian Lobato, Andrew Chambers, Kristofer Coldwate and Matthew Mahan finished in 3:48.49. Tthe 4x200 team of Mahan, Anthony Otero, Mitchell Meichtry and Lobato finished in 1:36.14 and the 4x100 team of Lobato, Jackson Washington, Mitchell Cavanagh and Gavin Brady finished in 45.80.
Senior Logan Wood of Hononegah won the 300 hurdles in 44.73 with freshman Jack Ginter third. The Indians got a first form freshman Coen Lee in the 110 hurdles in a PR 17.20. Wood was second and Tripp Redieske fourth.
Hononegah’s Cavanagh, Brady and Sam Hagg finished 2-3-4 in the 400. Cavanah was second in the 200 (24.34) and Washington was second in the 100 (11.89).
Just like the boys, Hononegah’s 4x800 relay of Keila Borges Aragon, Kayla Tubbs, Jayden Lake and Isabella Grasley finished first (11:25.54) and its other relays were second. The 4x400 team of Lauren Frake, Allyson Niedfeldt, Jordan Dimke and Sophia Hedges finished in 4:15.17. The 4x200 team of Angela Ballano, Kylee Evans, Kenzie Miller and Ashlyn Richter finished in 1:55.12 and the 4x100 relay of Evans, Ballago, Hallie Crouch and Kali Schleis finished in 55.56 seconds.
Drake won the 400 (1:02.72) with Sophie Balsley and Niedfeldt finishing 2-3. Borges Aragon was first in the 1600 (6:05.42), followed by teammates Brianna Whalen and Emma Kuo.
Kylie Simpson was second in the 800. Tyleia Crandall was second in the 100 hurdles. Schleis was third in the 100 and Richter third in the 200.
In the field events, Hononegah got a first from Hedges in the long jump (5.18 meters) and a third from Emily Behling. The Indians went 1-2-3 in the pole vault with Amelia Bronnimann, Makenna Hughes and Emma Krenz all credited with PRs of 2.44 meters.
Amanda Harris was second in the discus (26.90 meters) and the shot put (9.32). Isabella Pierson was third in the shot.