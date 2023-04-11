BDN_230412_Hononegah track
Hononegah’s Hallie Crouch, left, hands off to anchor runner Kali Schleis in the 4x100-meter relay Tuesday in Rockton. The Indians finished second.

 JIM FRANZ/BELOIT DAILY NEWS

ROCKTON — Hononegah senior Jacob Klink tossed the shot put 15.62 meters and the discus 44.27 meters to win both events in Tuesday’s NIC-10 triangular meet with Rockford Guilford and Belvidere at Kelsey Field.

The Indians’ weight men had a good day as Gabe Kohl and John McKenzie took 2-3 in the discus and Kohl and Jacob Benson went 2-3 in the shot.

