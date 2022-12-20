BELOIT—Competing in the ultra-competitive world of Big Eight Conference swimming, Beloit Memorial’s Purple Tide is used to facing an uphill battle against certain teams.
Tuesday’s triple dual meet at the Dick Vogel Natatorium was just such an occasion.
Middleton’s Cardinals were just too talented for either the host Tide or the third team in the meet, the Sun Prairie West Wolves, to take down.
Middleton defeated Sun Prairie West 141-42 and knocked off Beloit 148-32. The dual meet between the Tide and Wolves was closer, with the visitors winning 100.50-65.50.
Middleton freshman Cutler Heiderscheit won both the 100-yard freestyle and 200 individual medley. In fact, the scariest thing for Big Eight opponents is how many of the high-finishing Cardinals are freshmen.
Not to mention the Cardinals have impressive depth. For instance, Middleton swept the top three spots in the 400 freestyle relay.
A highlight for the Purple Tide was a second-place finish by its 200 freestyle relay team. Junior Aidan Donovan, senior Kai Wong, Senior Tony Severson and sophomore Charlie Ziemba finished in 1:34.72 to trail only Middleton’s first-place squad (1:33.71).
Beloit’s Aidan Greenlee took third place in the 50 freestyle (23.00) and fifth in the 200 free (2:00.81).
Wong was fourth in the 100 free (54.84).
Ziemba was fifth in the 50 free (23.35) and sixth in the 100 butterfly (1:01.69). Duke Allen was sixth in the 100 back (1:07.85) and Ben SIll seventh (1:08.59). Donovan was sixth in the 100 breaststroke (1:11.36) and Wong seventh (1:12.19).
Freshman diver Cody Burnett finished in fourth place for the Tide.
The Tide got a third place from its 200 medley relay of Wong, Allen, Donovan and Sill (1:48.93) and a fifth from its 400 free relay of Sill, Severson, Greenlee and Ziemba (3:35.07)
The Tide are now off until Jan. 3 when they travel to Verona for another triple-dual meet. Their next home action will be Jan. 6 when they host Madison Memorial and Sun Prairie East at 5:30 p.m.