BELOIT—When he hears his head coach refer to him as “the best quarterback in the conference,” Sean Fogel says he feels pride, but also considers himself to be one of the most fortunate, too.
“I appreciate Coach (Derek) Diehl and I know he believes in me a lot,” the senior said. “I can’t thank him for putting me in the position to play the way I did and my teammates were a huge part of that. I mean, who else has the two receivers I had to throw to?”
Fogel may have a bit of a point there. Seniors Tyler Sutherland and Will Lauterbach are a pair of tall 6-foot-3 bookends with great route-running ability and terrific hands. Plus the chemistry between the trio was also undeniable.
“If you look at it from last year to this year, their route-running got way better and as an offense we started clicking way better,” Fogel said. “I knew the reads and the offense better than last year. I knew right out of the gate I was seeing the whole field better. And with those guys, with their size, I just tried to put the ball where they would have some leverage and they would go get it.”
Despite missing a game due to an injury, the 6-foot-1, 185-pound Fogel threw for a record 2,114 yards and 27 touchdowns with just three interceptions.
He completed a school-best 140 passes in 233 attempts for a record 60 percent completion rate. Last Thursday, he helped engineer a 41-0 rout of Big Foot to earn Prep Athlete of the Week.
Of course Fogel’s favorite targets put up crazy good numbers this season. Sutherland caught 55 passes for 1,006 yards and 16 touchdowns. Lauterbach grabbed 48 passes for 820 yards and tallied 12 touchdowns.
Historically, Fogel now ranks No. 1 in every quarterback category. He is Turner’s career leader in passes completed (241), passing yardage (3,699), touchdowns (38) and completion percentage (54.525). He also owns the single-game marks for passes completed (26), yards passing (441) and touchdowns (5, on three occasions).
While the aerial circus at Turner was certainly fun, the fact is the reason the Trojans were throwing so much was because they either were behind and needed to, or they believed that against the Capitol’s top teams, they’d flat out need a lot of points to win. In the early games Turner won decisively, running back Jayce Kurth had his most productive games.
“I think this season especially, when we got behind we tended to try to rely on our passing game,” Fogel said. “We were able to score very well off it, but the hard work Jayce put in made our jobs easier, too. We didn’t always win games, but our offense always put out a great effort.”
If the old Rock Valley still existed for football, Turner would likely have battled Brodhead/Juda and Clinton for a top three spot rather than often fall just short in the stacked Capitol.
“I think we proved we belonged in this conference, but it’s one in which you can’t make too many mistakes and expect to win,” Fogel said. “With all these tough teams we face, you have to play at such a high level all the time.”
When reaching the playoffs for the Trojans became an impossibility, Fogel said he tried to keep the offense focused.
“At that point, I started preaching to our offensive guys about legacy and finishing strong and seeing what kind of numbers we could leave behind,” Fogel said. “I think a lot of guys will remember this season for a lifetime because of all the touchdowns and the records.”
Fogel accomplished all his career passing numbers in two years. Most of the records he broke were set by Kenny Draeving (now at Upper Iowa University) over three seasons. He grew up expecting to play at Williams Bay High School, coming up through the ranks playing for the Badger and Big Foot youth football programs.
Due to his parents’ work situations, however, he ended up moving to Arizona for a time. They moved back to Wisconsin prior to his junior year and he found himself in the Turner School District.
“My father had coached in Williams Bay with Coach Diehl,” Fogel said. “When I came here, I really looked forward to being coached by him my final two years. He is an outstanding coach and I’m glad I had that opportunity to play for him.”
As for Fogel’s future football fortunes, he said he’s keeping his options open. State schools, particularly UW-Platteville, have expressed a lot of interest. Larger schools are also in the picture. He is visiting Central Michigan University this weekend.
“I think more opportunities could present themselves after the season I just had,” Fogel said. “That’s why I’m keeping all the doors open and not making any clear-cut decisions about my future yet. I’ll just see how it all plays out.”
Could the Three Amigos be reunited somewhere under a different banner?
“We have actually talked about that a lot,” Fogel said. “We could be a deadly trio in college. There might be some in-state schools looking at that possibility. It’s a pretty cool idea. Playing with those guys, there is nothing like it.”