BELOIT—When he hears his head coach refer to him as “the best quarterback in the conference,” Sean Fogel says he feels pride, but also considers himself to be one of the most fortunate, too.

“I appreciate Coach (Derek) Diehl and I know he believes in me a lot,” the senior said. “I can’t thank him for putting me in the position to play the way I did and my teammates were a huge part of that. I mean, who else has the two receivers I had to throw to?”

