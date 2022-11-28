SOUTH BELOIT—Already a highly respected player as a sophomore, South Beloit High School’s Ross Robertson said he still has plenty of room for improvement.
“I want to stretch my game out like a point guard,” Robertson said. “I think I can handle the ball.”
But a 6-foot-8 point guard?
Sounds OK to Matt Stucky. While the SoBos already have a pretty good of those in Leorence Kostka, if the situation arises, the head coach has no qualms about Robertson taking charge of the rock.
“He has the freedom if he gets a defensive rebound to just go,” Stucky said. “Sometimes they try to jam our point guard up or it’s difficult to get him the ball. If Ross has a lane we want him to go. He is a great ball-handler and a great decision maker, all the things you look for in a point guard.”
Both Robertson and Kostka earned all-tournament honors as the 3-1 SoBos finished third over the weekend in the Oregon Thanksgiving Tournament. Robertson had 29 points in a 73-52 win over Morrison in the third-place game and after four games is averaging 23 points and 13 rebounds.
He is this week’s Daily News’ Prep Athlete of the Week.
“Ross has been consistent and not just his scoring and rebounding,” Stucky said. “His energy, his focus both in games and practice and in school, you name it, he’s consistent across the board. You appreciate his approach. He is very mature for his age.”
Roberson was 6-foot-7 last season and, well, has always been the big kid on his team.
“A lot of coaches just wanted me to stay on the block, but that’s what I like about Coach Stuckey,” Roberton said. “He lets me play all around.”
No wonder his favorite NBA player is Nikola Jokic, who can play just as effectively on the perimeter as inside.
“(Against Morrison) I had a 6-9 guy guarding me,” Robertson said. “I prefer a tall guy guarding me because it’s usually easier to score. I get him outside and then take him one-on-one. Smaller teams will try to reach and strip the ball from me or double me.”
“If a team wants to put a traditional big-body guy on him, that’s a great matchup for Ross,” Stucky said. “If teams want to go to a zone and try to push him out, he can make plays from the perimeter. This all helps in his development. I think in the next level he’ll play on the perimeter a lot more, especially the way the game is going.You see a lot of guys guys pop out and shoot threes. He has that capability.”
Roberton was All-State honorable mention as a freshman, leading the SoBos to 27 wins, one short of the school record. They won a regional title (the banner will be unveiled Friday), but fell to Sterling Newman in an IHSA Class 1A sectional semifinal at Pecatonica. Robertson was all-conference first team and All-Area first team as well. He averaged 15.7 points, 10.5 rebounds and blocked a school-record 110 shots.
Robertson believes the SoBos have what it takes for another special season. They put in the off-season work in sweat leagues at Rockford East and Pecatonica and attended a team camp at Illinois Wesleyan.
“We were 6-0 and won the title at Wesleyan,” Robertson said. “We played well at East against NIC-10 teams, losing a buzzer-beater to Guilford.”
Robertson said the SoBos have “shooters, a good point guard, decent size and a good transfer from Beloit in Treymon Payton-Ruff who plays shooting guard. Plus we have good chemistry. I think we have the potential to go to state. My goal is to win state before I graduate. After that I hope I can rack up some Division I offers.”
While the lure of playing at a higher level in various prep academies is too great for some high school stars to ignore, Robertson isn’t one of them.
“I want to be a loyal SoBo,” he said.
That doesn’t surprise his coach.
“I think Ross has always looked forward to being a SoBo and representing the community and the school,” Stucky said. “That means something to him. He and I have always had a good relationship, even before he got to the school. His brother played for us so we know each other pretty well. If he left, I would be surprised.”
There’s always travel ball for more exposure. Robertson played for Chicago Mean Streets over this past summer, but will move to a Milwaukee area-based program next summer.
“I play basketball all year round,” he said. “That’s what I do.”
Next up for the SoBos will be a game at Kirkland Hiawatha at 7 p.m. Tuesday. They host Alden-Hebron at 6:45 p.m. on Friday.