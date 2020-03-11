MADISON —The Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association released a statement Wednesday that girls state basketball and boys sectionals will go on as planned.
“At this time, we have discussed options for continuing to conduct the WIAA Boys Basketball State Tournament. We will continue to discuss all options.
“The WIAA Executive Staff has been in continuous discussions with local and state health officials and organizations, as well as other high school associations in the Midwest. We continue to look at all the medical evidence and breaking information regarding COVID-19 to make the best decision possible with the information available to us.
“While circumstances may change, all of the leading health resources we have been working with indicate the best way to proceed is to be overcautious and reinforce the universal guidance and precautions to know your health risk, especially those at higher risk for severe illness; wash hands repeatedly with soap or sanitizer; cover your sneeze or cough; keep hands away from your face; and if you feel sick, stay at home.”
