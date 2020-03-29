ROCKTON—The Kidd sisters are staying together, on the court and in the dorms.
Both McKenzie and McKaylee Kidd recently announced their intention to play volleyball for Waldorf University in Forest City, Iowa.
McKenzie said it was a high priority for the twins to stay together.
“That was our number one goal, to find a place that wanted us both to play,” McKenzie said. “Waldorf had reached out to us and we made a visit there in late February. They have a really good program and our visit went really well. It’s not that far away, but it’s far enough to allow us to grow together.
“We’ve just always been very close, and we;ve never done anything without each other. Whenever you have an experience that’s new and kind of scary, it’s nice to have someone to go through that with you. And we’ve always had a great connection on the court, and I would have really missed that.”
McKenzie was a dynamo in all three of her varsity season, earning NIC-10 MVP honors as a junior and being a unanimous choice for first-team all-conference in her senior season.
Indians coach Kaylee Libby said she will remember for her on-court exploits but also her attitude.
“She has a great energy about her and she’s an amazing competitor,” Libby said. “Those are things that can be contagious to other players on the team. She was a great leader, and someone our younger players really looked up to.”
“Coach Libby really did a lot for me,” McKenzie said. “She pushed me out of my shell in my sophomore year and was very encouraging. And I’ll always remember the friends that I made and the lessons I learned. Trying to balance volleyball, both club and school ball, and class was hard, but I had some great teammates along the way.”
The story was a different one for McKaylee, who didn’t get a lot of meaningful playing time until her senior season.
“Just like her sister, she has a great energy,” Libby said. “And I know it must not have been easy to sit and watch her sister play, but she always remained positive, and when she did get her chance in her senior year, she took advantage of it and played a great role for us.”
McKaylee said it wasn’t always easy not playing all the time.
“It was really hard for me to sit there my junior year when I felt like I could help,” McKaylee said. “But I knew there were a lot of seniors in their final year who had waited for their chance. But I really just focused on being a positive influence on the bench and at practice. When I did get my opportunity in my senior year, it felt amazing being out there.”
Waldorf, an NAIA schools, has an improving program that is also undergoing a facilities renovation that includes the gym that the Kidd twins will call home for the next four years.
