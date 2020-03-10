ROCKTON—The Hononegah baseball program has historically relied on its pitching to carry them to solid finish after solid finish.
This spring, Indians coach Matt Simpson believes his squad will make serious noise with the sticks as well.
The Indians return the majority of their lineup from a terrific 23-8 team that fell in the IHSA Class 4A regional final last season.
“I think we’re going to really to be able to put together a good lineup this season,” Simpson said. “This is probably the most experienced team I’ve ever had. We’ve got juniors that have started every game since they were freshman. We’ve got sophomores that got really valuable experience last year on the varsity squad. We’ve got guys that are hitting sixth or seventh in the lineup that in most years would hit second or third.”
Headlining the list of returnees is Payton Mather, one of three returning first-team All-NIC-10 players. Mather went 7-3 with a sparkling 1.70 ERA on the mound while hitting .373 at the plate.
“He’s a kid that’s been up with us since his freshman year and he knows the program inside and out,” Simpson said. “He’s going to be our anchor on the mound, he’s going to hit second or third in the lineup, and he’s going to fill in wherever we need him in the infield and do a great job at any spot there.”
Tyler Statler, who won NIC-10 MVP honors before being drafted and signed by the St. Louis Cardinals, will be sorely missed. But Simpson believes his team can overcome the loss of their ace.
“You don’t just replace somebody like Tyler,” Simpson said. “But we have four or five guys that are vying for the innings that Tyler and Will Hissong pitched last year. I feel really confident that they can get the job done.”
Brayden and Dylan Sayles (.337) will be key factors in the Indians’ plans, as will electric sophomore Bryce Goodwine, who hit .359 and, like Brayden Sayles (.413 with 11 doubles), was a first-team all-conference selection.
Noah Goddard hit a solid .281 while providing excellent defense behind the dish, while Gabe Roessler played a terrific shortstop.
“We’ve got six guys who are going to be really hard to supplant at any time,” Simpson said. “But the other three spots, plus the DH, we’ve got a lot of guys that are going to compete for time.”
On the pitching front, Simpson mentioned Zach Whalen as the likely number two starter behind Mather. Whalen allowed just two earned runs in 19 innings last season.
Also competing for time on the mound will be Brayden Sayles, Scott Porter, Aaron Monti and Goodwine, among others.
The Indians rolled through the NIC-10 with a 17-1 record last season, winning the league over Harlem by a comfortable three games. Simpson said the league should be solid.
“Boylan should be pretty good,” Simpson said. “They have almost everyone back from last year. Harlem and Belvidere North are always competitive. East might be a little down from what they’ve been. From there, you’ve still got to show up to play. Baseball is a funny game. You run into a good pitcher, or your bats go dead, or you boot a couple balls and you could lose a game. But we expect to compete at the top of the conference, and we’ll be disappointed if we don’t do that.”
Mather has a clear goal in mind: Win the Indians’ first regional title since 2014.
“We haven’t done that since I’ve been here,” Mather said. “That’s my first goal this year, is to get that regional title. We’d love to win the conference again. We’ve got a ton of returning starters, and it’s just up to us to show up every day and get to work.”
The Indians will open the 2020 season with a home game against Prairie Ridge on Wednesday, March 18 at 4:30 p.m.
