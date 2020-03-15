BELOIT—Beloit Turner’s Olivia Tinder helped lead her squad to its first WIAA regional title since 1982. Tinder capped her junior season by being named to the First Team All-Rock Valley Conference Girls Basketball Team, which was announced Saturday.
Tinder was joined by Clinton senior Liz Kalk, Brodhead freshman Abbie Dix and Big Foot senior Reagan Courier on the First Team.
Tinder finished third in scoring with a 15.6 average, while Dix was right behind her with 15.3 points to go along with a conference-leading 12.6 rebounds per game.
Kalk led the Cougars in scoring at 12.8 points per game while leading the league with 4.5 assists per game.
Courier battled a foot injury all season but still led the Chiefs in scoring at 13.5 points per game.
Evansville’s Paige Banks earned Player of the Year honors, while Blue Devils coach Tony Wiemiller earned the Coach of the Year award after his squad finished first by four games with a 17-1 record.
Clinton’s Olivia Roehl and Addyson Ciochon made second team along with Kiarra Moe of Brodhead.
Roehl averaged 11.8 points per game and led the team in rebounds with 6.6 per game.
Ciochon averaged 9.5 points for the Cougars, while Moe put up 11.5 per game for the Cards.
Earning honorable mention for the Chiefs were Lydia Larson and Viola Larson, while Carissa Purdue and Onnikah Oliver did the same for Brodhead.
Clinton senior Hannah Welte was joined by sophomore teammate Elli Teubert on the honorable mention list, while Turner’s Jenn Njoo and Marlee Young were also named.
FIRST TEAM: Paige Banks, Evansville, sr. Kacie Carollo, Whitewater, jr. Olivia Tinder, Turner, jr. Liz Kalk, Clinton, sr. Abbie Dix, Brodhead, fr. Katie Hildebrandt, McFarland, jr. Reagan Courier, Big Foot, jr.
SECOND TEAM: Josey Rinehart, Evansville, jr. Ainsley Howard, Jefferson, jr. Abby Grosinske, Whitewater, sr. Kiarra Moe, Brodhead, soph. Olivia Roehl, Clinton, jr. Addyson Ciochon, Clinton, sr. Kate Fox Gunderson, Edgerton, soph.
HONORABLE MENTION: Lydia Larson, soph., Big Foot. Viola Larson, sr., Big Foot. Carisa Purdue, Brodhead, sr. Onnikah Oliver, Brodhead, soph. Hannah Welte, Clinton, sr. Elli Teubert, Clinton, soph. Morgan Golabowski, East Troy, jr. Emma Scurek, East Troy, jr. Sylvia Fox, Edgerton, fr. Abi Eftemoff, Evansville, sr. Rachel Tofte, Evansville, jr. Ayianna Johnson, Jefferson, fr. Josie Peterson, Jefferson, jr. Lindsey Lonigro, McFarland, jr. Freya Gilbertson, McFarland, sr. Marlee Young, Turner, sr. Jenn Njo, Turner, sr. Cassidy Laue, Whitewater, sr.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.