BELOIT—The Beloit Turner boys basketball team finished its season feeling unfulfilled. But the Trojans certainly were well-represented on the All-Rock Valley Conference squad.
The Trojans, only hours after defeating Edgerton in the WIAA Division 3 sectional semifinals, saw their season come to a close just one win away from their first state tournament in school history.
The WIAA canceled the remainder of the season due to the concern regarding the COVID-19 virus.
The Trojans were certainly well-represented on the all-conference squad.
Jordan Majeed and Dai’Vontrelle Strong were named first-team selections, while DJ Wash was a second-team selection.
Majeed finished sixth in the league in scoring at 15 points per game, while Strong finished with a 12.3 average.
Wash was one of the league’s top point guards and finished the season averaging 6.9 points and a league-best 5.7 assists per game.
Turner’s Kenny Draeving (8.3 points per game) and Alden Tinder (3.6 PPG) were named honorable mention.
Other local honorees included honorable mentions for Big Foot sophomores Gus Foster and Tyler Wilson, Brodhead’s Connor Green and Owen Leifker and Clinton’s Tyler Dominy and Chase Peterson.
Foster and Wilson represent a bright future for the Chiefs. Foster finished the season fourth in the conference in scoring at 15.4 points per game, while Wilson finished with a 9.5 per game average.
Dominy averaged 7.8 points per contest, while Peterson finished a 5.2 per game average.
AJ Vukovich of East Troy was an easy choice for Player of the Year after averaging 27.9 points per game for the Trojans, who finished the season in first place with a 17-1 record in RVC play.
East Troy coach Darryl Rayfield was honored as Coach of the Year.
FIRST TEAM: AJ Vukovich, East Troy (Player of the Year), sr. Jordan Majeed, Turner, sr. James Monogue, Jefferson, sr. Clayton Jenny, Edgerton, jr. Dai‘Vontrelle Strong, Turner, sr. Quinten Lottig, East Troy, sr. Brian Rusch, Edgerton, sr.
SECOND TEAM: Seth Maag, Evansville, sr. Jake Martin, Whitewater, jr. Jackson Werwinski, McFarland, jr. DJ Wash, Turner, sr. Nick Spang, Edgerton, sr. Chase Cummings, East Troy, soph. Ryan Nixon, East Troy, jr.
HONORABLE MENTION: Gus Foster, soph., Big Foot. Tyler Wilson, Big Foot, soph. Connor Green, Brodhead, jr. Owen Leifker, Brodhead, soph. Tyler Dominy, Clinton, sr. Chase Peterson, Clinton, jr. Michael Rosin, East Troy, sr. Eli Hart, East Troy, sr. Drew Hanson, Edgerton, jr. Skylar Gullickson, Edgerton, sr. Aaron Anderson, Evansville, sr. Ryan Borchardt, Evansville, sr. Caleb Stelse, Jefferson, sr. Jared Vogel, Jefferson, sr. Blake Kes, McFarland, jr. Pete Pavalec, McFarland, jr. Kenny Draeving, Turner, sr. Alden Tinder, Turner, sr. Carter Brown, Whitewater, jr. Cooper Pease, Whitewater, sr.
