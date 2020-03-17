ROCKTON— Hononegah's Chris Akelaitis was the definition of dependable.
The Indians senior showed up, night after night, regardless of who was suited up beside him. Akelaitis, one of the best shooters in recent Indians history, put up 15.4 points per game for Hononegah despite playing with an injury-ravaged roster for most of the year.
For his efforts, Akelaitis is the 2019-2020 Beloit Daily News Player of the Year.
Akelaitis closed his prep career out in style, helping lead the Indians to a pair of upsets on the way to an IHSA Class 4A regional title.
Indians coach Mike Miller said Akelaitis was a steadying force for his team.
Joining Akelaitis on the first team is Beloit Turner's Jordan Majeed and Dai`Vontrelle Strong, Beloit Memorial's Jaden Bell and Parkview's Tyler Oswald.
On the second team was Turner's DJ Wash, South Beloit's Miles Beckham, Parkview's Connor Simonson, Hononegah's Jarrett Strate-Lutzow and Big Foot's Gus Foster.
"One thing with 'D' is that you could count on him to hold the other team to one and done," Watkins said. "If they missed a shot, he'd be there for the board. He also played his best basektball at the end of the season, which I think was really important."
"Jordan was one of the best scorers we've ever had in the program," Watkins said. "And he probably spent more time in the gym than anybody. His constant willingness and desire to get better are the things that I'm really going to remember."
"DJ was by far and away the best point guard I've coached, and he's one of the best on-ball defenders I've seen at this level," Watkins said. "He had a huge part in our success the last four years."
