ROCKTON—Hononegah’s Chris Akelaitis was the definition of dependable.
The Indians senior showed up, night after night, regardless of who was suited up beside him. Akelaitis, one of the best shooters in recent Indians history, put up 15.4 points per game for Hononegah despite playing with an injury-ravaged roster for most of the year.
For his efforts, Akelaitis is the 2019-20 Beloit Daily News All-Area Player of the Year.
Akelaitis closed his prep career out in style, helping lead the Indians to a pair of upsets on the way to an IHSA Class 4A regional title.
Indians coach Mike Miller said Akelaitis was a steadying force for his team, which suffered through a run of significant injuries throughout the season.
“With all the things we went through, Chris had to put us on his back for months at a time,” Miller said. “If he wasn’t getting 20, we didn’t have much chance for success, and he’d put up games of 30, 29, 26, 25. For him to be that consistent is just a tribute to what a great year he had.”
Akelaitis, who hit 103 3-pointers on the season, will be joining a string of recent local stars to play for Rock Valley College in the fall.
Joining Akelaitis on the First Team are Beloit Turner’s Jordan Majeed and Dai‘Vontrelle Strong, Beloit Memorial’s Jaden Bell and Parkview’s Tyler Oswald.
Majeed led the 21-4 Trojans in scoring at 15 points per game, hit 40 3-pointers and gave coach Ken Watkins a player to count on every night.
“Jordan was one of the best scorers we’ve ever had in the program,” Watkins said. “And he probably spent more time in the gym than anybody. His constant willingness and desire to get better are the things that I’m really going to remember.”
Strong, along with Majeed, was a First Team All-Rock Valley Conference selection. The big man averaged 12.3 points and seven rebounds per game for Turner.
“One thing with ‘D’ is that you could count on him to hold the other team to one and done,” Watkins said. “If they missed a shot, he’d be there for the board. He also played his best basketball at the end of the season, which I think was really important.”
Bell averaged 10.8 points per game to lead the Knights, who suffered through another difficult season in the rugged Big Eight Conference.
“Jaden was much more aggressive in his senior season,” Beloit coach Dondre Bell said. “He came a long way, as a leader and as a player. Most importantly, he gave it his all every game for us and set the example.”
Oswald put up 19.5 points per game for a Parkview squad that finished the season with a 14-10 mark. He put up 30 points against Dodgeland in a WIAA Division 3 playoff game.
“Tyler kept us in a lot of games with his shooting,” Parkview coach Mike Striegel said. “He was a unanimous choice for first-team all-conference.”
On the Second Team are Turner’s DJ Wash, South Beloit’s Miles Beckham, Parkview’s Connor Simonson, Hononegah’s Jarrett Strate-Lutzow and Big Foot’s Gus Foster.
Wash led the RVC in assists with 5.7 per game while averaging six points per contest.
“DJ was by far and away the best point guard I’ve coached, and he’s one of the best on-ball defenders I’ve seen at this level,” Watkins said. “He had a huge part in our success the last four years.”
Beckham was a force all season for the SoBos, earning First Team All-Northeastern Athletic Conference after averaging 11.3 points and 9.1 rebounds per game.
Beckham, a junior, not only set South Beloit’s record for single-season rebounds, but also career boards with a season to spare.
“Miles had a tremendous season for us,” South Beloit coach Matt Stucky said. “He’s a matchup nightmare because of his size and athleticism. Rebounding is an effort stat, and Miles gives great effort. He’s a three-sport athlete, an honor student, and a joy to be around.”
Simonson averaged 15 points and six rebounds per game for the Vikings. He shot 46 percent from the field, 81 percent from the free throw line and 35 percent from 3-point range.
Strate-Lutzow certainly would have been a terrific candidate for the First Team had he been able to stay healthy. A lacerated kidney shut him down for over a month, but he averaged 10.8 points and 6.5 rebounds per game while healthy.
“Jarrett made such a big leap from his sophomore year.” Miller said. “Before the season, we’d have been thrilled if he scored 10 points per game, and thought that he would have had to hit a three or two to do it.
“He turned into one of the best post scorers in the entire league. He’ll come back next year as one of the top post guys in the league, and if he makes another leap like he did this year, he could be really special.”
Foster had an outstanding sophomore season for the Chiefs, averaging 15.4 points per game for first-year coach Hunter Price.
“Gus loves basketball more than anyone I’ve ever coached,” Price said. “He’s always working on his game or watching other games. He played all five positions for us this year and didn’t miss a step in transitioning. He’s going to keep getting better because he’s always working on his game.”
Earning Coach of the Year honors was Turner’s Watkins, who led his team to within a game of its first ever big to the WIAA State Tournament. The Trojans’ season was cut short within hours of its victory over Edgerton in the Division 3 sectional semifinals due to concerns over the spread of the COVID-19 virus.
2019-20 BDN All-Area boys basketball team
FIRST TEAM: Chris Akelaitis, Hononegah, sr. Jaden Bell, Beloit Memorial, sr. Jordan Majeed, Beloit Turner, sr. Dav‘Vontrelle Strong, Beloit Turner, sr. Tyler Oswald, Parkview, jr.
SECOND TEAM: DJ Wash, Turner, sr. Jarrett Strate-Lutzow, Hononegah, jr. Gus Foster, Big Foot, soph. Connor Simonson, Parkview, jr. Miles Beckham, South Beloit, jr.
HONORABLE MENTION: Kenny Draeving, Turner, sr. Alden Tinder, Turner, sr. Connor Nolen, North Boone, sr. Connor Yunk, North Boone, sr. Owen Leifker, Brodhead, soph. Jack Gillingham, Big Foot, sr. Azeez Ganiyu, Beloit Memorial, sr. Kobe Chandler, sr. Beloit Memorial. Isaiah Zawlocki, Hononegah, sr.
