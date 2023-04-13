McFARLAND, Wis. — Senior pitcher Ryleigh Rose allowed only one run on four hits and picked up a well-earned victory as Beloit Turner edged host McFarland 2-1 in Rock Valley Conference softball Thursday.
Rose pitched a complete game, walking no one and striking out one as her teammates played errorless ball behind her.
The Trojans scored both of their runs in the first inning when Mikaya Pingel belted a two-run single.
Kamdyn Davis went 2-for-4 with a double to lead Turner’s five-hit attack.
• BRODHEAD 7, EDGERTON 1 (5 inn.): Brodhead ran its record to 7-0 by steamrolling Edgerton.
Ava Risum allowed only four hits and one run in the pitcher’s circle. She didn’t walk a batter and struck out a dozen.
McKenna Young hammered a pair of home runs, going 2-for-4 with two runs and four RBIs. Sarah Leitzen was 2-for-4 with a triple, three runs scored and an RBI.
• EVANSVILLE 6, CLINTON 1: The Cougars jumped out to a 1-0 lead in the second inning, but didn’t score again as the Blue Devils put up two in the third, three in the fourth and a run in the fifth.
Both teams managed five hits, but Clinton committed three errors.
Ashley Theisen pitched a complete game for Clinton, allowing six runs (four earned) on five hits in seven innings. She walked five and struck out 11.
Emily Hubka led Clinton at the plate, going 2-for-3.
• NORTH BOONE 13, OREGON 3: The visiting Vikings improved to 12-3 , scoring five runs in the first inning and getting another fine outing in the pitcher’s circle from junior Cami Carter. She allowed only one hit in five innings and none of the three runs charged to her were earned. She walked one and fanned nine.
North Boone got a big game from Haven Hahn, who smacked a first-inning homer, a single in the third and a single in the fourth, driving in four runs. Carter was 3-for-4 with four RBIs.
Danielle Goodman also had three hits for the Vikings, who finished with 16.
• JEFFERSON 11, BIG FOOT 1: The Chiefs didn’t manage a whole lot of offense and committed five errors in the five-inning game.
Natalie Klamm had a double for Big Foot and Lily Wolf singled and scored the Chiefs’ lone run.