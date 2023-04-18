EVANSVILLE—Kamdyn Davis and Taylor Viens each crushed home runs as Beloit Turner handily took care of Evansville 8-1 on Tuesday in Rock Valley Conference softball

Davis and Viens were spectacular from the plate, both going 3-for-4. Davis had one RBI and two runs while Viens contributed two RBIs and three runs with a double. Freshman Maddy Hoenig added two hits to the Trojans’ ten-hit attack.

