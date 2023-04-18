EVANSVILLE—Kamdyn Davis and Taylor Viens each crushed home runs as Beloit Turner handily took care of Evansville 8-1 on Tuesday in Rock Valley Conference softball
Davis and Viens were spectacular from the plate, both going 3-for-4. Davis had one RBI and two runs while Viens contributed two RBIs and three runs with a double. Freshman Maddy Hoenig added two hits to the Trojans’ ten-hit attack.
Turner (5-2) jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the first, and a three-run fifth inning put the Blue Devils (3-4) in a 7-1 deficit.
Ryleigh Rose continued her strong senior season by throwing a complete game and only allowing three hits and one earned run while striking out eight.
• BRODHEAD 4, JEFFERSON 2: Brodhead’s McKenna Young outdueled the Eagles’ Aeryn Messmann as both pitchers allowed five hits. Young allowed two earned runs, no walks and struck out 15 while Messman allowed five runs, walked two and fanned 12.
The Cardinals (8-0) broke a 2-2 tie with three runs in a fifth inning that featured singles by Ava Rissum, Sarah Leitzen and a double by McKenna Young.
Young and Leitzen both had two hits.
• NORTH BOONE 15, ROCKFORD LUTHERAN 0: The Vikings (13-3) banged out 13 hits in two innings, scoring 10 times in the second inning. Audrey Pearce was 3-for-3 and Danielle Goodman and Cami Carter had two hits apiece. Carter and Lauren Stefek belted home runs.
Cami Carter and Camdyn Hall combined on a no-hitter.
• HONONEGAH 15, ROCKFORD EAST 0: The Indians rested a number of their starters and still pounded the lowly E-Rabs in a game stopped after East batted in the fourth in Roscoe.
The E-Rabs did not have a hit off Hononegah’s Natalie Musso and Stella Leopold, a pair of pitchers brought up from the jayvees.
Hononegah had 14 hits. Kaitlyn Nicholson, Natalie Kinney, Paige Klikno, Addison Hulburt and Leopold each had multiple hits at Swanson Park.
TURNER 8, EVANSVILLE 1
Turner……….301 030 1 — 8 10 0
Evansville…000 100 0 — 1 3 5
Leading hitters: BT, Davis 3x4, 2 Runs, 1 RBI; Rose 1x3; Hoenig 2x4, 2 Runs; Viens 3x4, 3 Runs, 2 RBI. Evans, Bartlet 1x3, 1 Run; Vest 1x3, 1 RBI.
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) — BT, Rose (7.0-3-1-1-1-8). Evans, Ross (5.0-8-7-5-0-2); Vest (2.0-2-1-0-0-1).