ANTIOCH, Ill. — The biggest catalysts for Hononegah’s turnaround from a tepid start to the spring softball season are a senior who a few weeks ago just hoped to get back in the pitcher’s circle and a freshman who’d probably prefer to be playing anywhere else.
Lexi Bach and Aislynn Palmer have provided the Indians with a strong 1-2 combination and after an 0-4 start, the Indians are 3-0 in the NIC-10, have won 9-of-10 and 3-0 in the Antioch Tournament on Saturday.
All-NIC-10 last spring, Bach and was expected to be a key performer, but a back injury put her early availability in doubt. She hadn’t pitched for about two months before this spring.
“The No. 1 cause for my pain was hitting so I didn’t hit either for three months,” she said. “Two weeks before tryouts I completely turned softball off. Then I got checked out by a spine specialist and got the clearance to pitch about two weeks ago.”
She shook off the rust and was particularly good this past weekend. Friday, she picked up the win in a 13-2 win at Belvidere, striking out six in four innings.
Saturday, she ended up pitching in all three wins. She threw two scoreless innings in a 4-0 win over Richmond-Burton, 6 1-3 scoreless innings in a 1-0 shutout of McHenry and three scoreless innings with eight strikeouts in a 16-4 romp over Maine East.
Her totals for Saturday were 11 1-3 innings, three hits, no runs, four walks and 11 strikeouts. Adding the previous day, she threw 15 1-3 innings, allowing five hits, two runs, five walks and 17 strikeouts.
“I feel great,” Bach said. “I haven’t felt any pain in my back. I always thought I’d have my accuracy when I came back. I wish my velocity was a little higher. More velocity makes my changeup more effective. So I’m still working on setting up the contrast between my fastball, drop curve and changeup. I’m not disappointed with where I am, but I think things will only get better.
“It’s great playing with my teammates again and remembering what high school ball is like. I even got clearance to bat this week so that’s been fun.”
With another senior having left the team, head coach Denny McKinney has given the ball on a steady basis to freshman Palmer, a versatile player who can play anywhere on the infield. While she doesn’t pitch much for her travel team, on the Indians it’s practically a necessity.
She also has done well, pitching 5 2-3 scoreless innings on Saturday with five strikeouts. She also had a scoreless inning against the Bucs.
“I think we complement each other,” Bach said. “We are very different in the way we pitch so we throw off lineups. I work off-speed and lower movement while she is all about velocity and getting people to swing at pitches up and out of the zone.”
Hononegah scored seven runs in the first inning at Belvidere and collected 16 hits overall, led by Joscelyn Bennett’s 3-for-4 game with two runs. Danielle Franz, Briella Sendele, Amanda Williams, Natalie Kinney and Bach all collected two hits and Kinney drove in three with a pair of triples.
Against Antioch, Hononegah again got out of the gate fast with three runs in the first. Richmond-Burn was blanked on five hits. Williams and Palmer both had two hits with one of Palmer’s a homer.
There were only five total hits in Hononegah’s 1-0 win over McHenry. Bach led off the third inning with a walk and Peyton Klikno pinch-ran. Addison Hulburt moved her over to second with a sacrifice bunt and she scored on a single by Mali McMaster.
The finale was a five-inning rout featuring 16 hits for the Indians and an eight-run first. Sendele hit two homers and Zoey Calhoun one.
• CLINTON 2-2, BIG FOOT 1-11: In Clinton’s 2-1 victory, Ashley Theisen pitched a six-hit complete game with no walks and 14 strikeouts. Big Foot’s Holly Kynell allowed four hits and two runs (one earned) win no walks and six strikeouts.
The Chiefs’ Kate Hummel was 2-for-3 with a double and Natalie Klamm was 2-for-3 with a triple and an RBI. Karlie Kroening was 2-for-3.
In Big Foot’s 11-2 win, Lily Wolf smacked a two-run homer in the third inning to tie the game. She was 2-for-2, adding a triple and knocking in three. Hummel was 2-for-4 with an RBI. Bell was 3-for-4 for Clinton.
Ella Kinane started for Big Foot, but was relieved in the third and Kynell got the Chiefs out of a jam with a strikeout. She was also 3-for-4 with a double and two RBIs.
Kynell picked up the win with six strikeouts.
Clinton lost to Lakeside Lutheran 18-7, despite Theisen going 2-for-3 with two runs scored and an RBI and Allie Bell going 2-for-4 with two runs scored and an RBI.
• INDIAN CREEK 7, SOUTH BELOIT 3: The SoBos fell behind 7-0 Saturday and couldn’t catch up, despite a 4-for-4 game for Trinity Mesch and 3-for-4 for Zoe Martin. Mesch had two RBIs and Martin scored twice. Mesch pitched well, allowing only four hits and two walks in seven innings with 15 strikeouts. All seven runs charged to her were unearned.
• RIVER RIDGE/SCALES MOUND 11, SOUTH BELOIT 1: The SoBos were outhit 9-2 as they lost in five innings. Whitney Schnack started for South Beloit in the circle and allowed all nine hits and eight earned runs in 3 2-3 innings.
HONONEGAH 4, R.-BURTON 0
Hononegah…300 000 1 — 4 8 1
Rich.-Burton.000 000 0 — 0 5 1
Leading hitters: Hon, Williams 2x3, 1 rbi; Palmer 2x4, 1 run, 1 rbi; RB, Holtz 2x3. 2B: Kinney (H). HR: Palmer.
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so): Hon, Palmer (W,5.0-4-0-0-3-3); Bach (2.0-1-0-0-1-0). RB, Holtz (L,6.0-8-4-3-3-3); Kunzer (1.0-0-0-0-0-3).
HONONEGAH 1, McHENRY 0
McHenry……000 000 0 — 0 2 0
Hononegah…001 000 0 — 1 3 0
Leading hitters: Hono, Sendele 1x2; Bach 1x1; McMaster 1x2, 1 rbi. 2B: Kornfeind (M).
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so): M, Keppy (L,6.0-3-1-1-1-2). Hono, Bach (W,6.1-2-0-0-1-3); Palmer (0.2-0-0-0-0-2).
HONONEGAH 16, MAINE E. 4
Hononegah…840 31 — 16 16 0
Maine East…103 00 — 4 8 5
Leading hitters: Hono, Williams 2x2, 1 run, 2 RBI; McMaster 1x1, 3 runs, 1 rbi; Palmer 2x4, 1 run, 1 rbi; Sendele 3x4, 3 runs, 2 rbi; Kinney 2x4, 2 runs, 1 rbi; Klikno 3x4, 3 runs, 1 rbi. ME, Czrjkowski 2x3, 2 runs; Cabrales 2x2, 1 run; Walker 2x3, 2 rbi.2B: Klikno 2, Williams. 3B: Palmer, Sendele. HR: Sendele 2, Calhoun.
Pitching: Hono, Calhoun (2.0-8-4-4-0-3); Bach (W,3.0-0-0-0-2-8).
CLINTON 2, BIG FOOT 1
Big Foot..000 001 0 — 1 6 2
Clinton…010 001 x — 2 5 0
Leading hitters: BF, Hummel 2x3, 1 run; Klamm 2x3, 1 rbi; Kroening 2x3. C, Bell 1x3, 1 run; Theisen 2x3, 1 rbi; Morris 1x2, 1 rbi. 2B: Hummel. 3B:Klamm.
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so): BT, Kynell (L,6.0-5-2-1-0-6). C, Theisen (W,7.0-6-1-1-0-15).
BIG FOOT 11, CLINTON 2
Clinton…110 000 0 — 2 5 9
Big Foot..003 035 x — 11 9 3
Leading hitters: C, Bell 3x4, 1 run, 1 rbi. BF, Kynell 2x3, 3 runs, 1 rbi; Klamm 3x4, 2 runs, 1 rbi; Wolf 2x2, 2 runs, 3 rbi. 2B: Bell. 3B: Wolf. HR: Wolf.
Pitching: C, Theisen (L,4.0-3-3-1-1-5); Matts (2.0-6-8-4-2-4). BF, Kinane (W,2.2-2-1-1-4-2); Kynell 4.1-2-0-0-2-6).