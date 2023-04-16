BDN_230417_Hononegah SB
Senior Lexi Bach has given Hononegah a huge lift in the pitcher’s circle the past two weeks.

 JIM FRANZ/BELOIT DAILY NEWS

ANTIOCH, Ill. — The biggest catalysts for Hononegah’s turnaround from a tepid start to the spring softball season are a senior who a few weeks ago just hoped to get back in the pitcher’s circle and a freshman who’d probably prefer to be playing anywhere else.

Lexi Bach and Aislynn Palmer have provided the Indians with a strong 1-2 combination and after an 0-4 start, the Indians are 3-0 in the NIC-10, have won 9-of-10 and 3-0 in the Antioch Tournament on Saturday.

