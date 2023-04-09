POPLAR GROVE, Ill. — North Boone’s 9-3 softball team swept a doubleheader from NIC-10 foe Belvidere 7-1 and 16-2 to run its current winning streak to four games.
Cami Carter pitched a complete game in the opener, allowing six hits and one run while striking out 12 and walking one.
The Vikings’ 10-hit attack included two apiece by Audrey Pearce, Lauren Stefek, Danielle Goodman and Kamryn Spohr. Both Stefek and Spohr ripped home runs. Stefek, Goodman and Spohr each had two RBIs.
In the nightcap, Pearce had a two-run single in a seven-run fifth inning.
Camdyn Hall picked up the victory, pitching 5.1 innings, allowing 12 hits and 12 runs while striking out seven. Carter threw 1.2 innings of relief.
The Vikings had 17 hits, including four by Goodman, who had three runs scored and seven RBIs. Pearce and Stefek both had three hits.
• SUN PRAIRIE EAST 3, BELOIT MEMORIAL 1: The Cardinals jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the second inning and the Purple Knights never caught up on Saturday.
Emma Middleton was in the circle for Beloit and allowed five hits and three runs over six innings, striking out four. Maison Hosey had Beloit’s lone hit.
• BRODHEAD 7, RIVER VALLEY 0: McKenna Young went 4-for-4 at the plate and took a no-hitter into the seventh before settling for a one-hit shutout on Friday. Morgan Brickl singled off her in the seventh.
Young walked just one and struck out 15.
Young singled in the first, doubled in the third, homered in the fifth and singled in the sixth.
Ava Risum and Tatum Hoesly also had huge offensive days for the Cardinals (6-0). Risum went 3-for-4 with two runs scored and an RBI. Hoesly was 3-for-4 with two RBIs. Alexis Kammerer also had two hits and two RBIs.
• EDGERTON 13, BIG FOOT 7: Lily Wolf and Holly Kynell each had two hits and Kate Hummel and Natalie Klamm both knocked in two runs, but the Chiefs couldn’t overcome seven errors.
• HONONEGAH 10-2, ROCK ISLAND 3-4: The Indians pushed across five runs in the fifth inning on their way to a victory, but dropped the second game Saturday.
The Rocks led 1-0 heading to the fifth, but tied it on a sacrifice bunt by Mali Masterson, took the lead on an RBI single by Briella Sendele and a steal of home by Amanda Williams. Danielle Franz made it 5-1 with a two-run home run.
Aislyn Palmer led Hononegah with three hits and three RBIs. Sendele had two hits, two runs scored and an RBI. Lexi Bach started for Hononegah in the pitcher’s circle and went 3.1 innings, allowing four hits and one run with four strikeouts. Palmer worked 2.2 innings and allowed one hit and two runs. Zoey Calhoun pitched one scoreless inning.
In the nightcap, the Rocks scored three times in the first inning and Hononegah never caught up.
On Friday, the Indians downed Burlington Central 6-5 as Franz, Palmer, Sierra Armstrong and Amanda Williams each had two hits. Bach picked up the win in the pitcher’s circle.
BRODHEAD 7, RIVER VALLEY 0
River Valley…000 000 0 — 0 1 2
Brodhead…..211 012 x — 7 14 1
Leading hitters: RV, Brickl 1x3. Br, Risum 3x4, 2 runs, 1 RBI; Young 4x4, 3 runs, 1 RBI; Hoesly 3x4, 2 RBI; Kammerer 2x3, 2 RBI. 2B: Young, Hoesly, Rsium. 3B: Hillard (Br). HR: Young.
N. BOONE 7, BELVIDERE 1
N. Boone…205 000 x — 7 10 1
Belvidere…100 000 0 — 1 6 0
N. Boone…205 000 x — 7 10 1
Leading hitters: NB, Pearce 2x4, 2 runs; Stefek 2x4, 2 runs, 2 RBI; Goodman 2x3, 1 run, 2 RBI: Spohr 2x3, 1 run, 2 RBI. Belv, Wisely 3x3, 1 run. 2B: Goodman, Onley (B), Wisely. HR: Spohr, Stefek.
N. BOONE 16, BELVIDERE 12
N. Boone…330 073 0 — 16 17 3
Belvidere…212 304 0 — 12 12 2
Leading hitters: NB, Pearce 3x6, 3 runs, 1 RBI; Stefek 3x3, 4 runs, 2 RBI; Goodman 4x5, 3 runs, 7 RBI; Johnson 2x4, 1 run; Hahn 2x4, 1 run, 1 RBI; Torres 2x4, 3 runs, 1 RBI. Belv, Gehrke 2x5, 1 run, 1 RBI; Mora 2x5, 2 runs; Wisely 1x3, 2 runs, 2 RBI; Morris 1x3, 4 runs, 2 RBI; Onley 2x4, 1 run; Alvarado 2x3, 1 run, 5 RBI. 2B: Stefek, Pearce. HR: Goodman, Alvarado, Wisely, Morris.
HONONEGAH 10, ROCK ISLAND 3
Hononegah..000 052 3 — 10 9 0
Rock Island.000 120 0 — 3 5 2
Leading hitters: Hono, Sendele 2x3, 2 runs, 1 RBI; Franz 1x4, 2 runs, 2 RBI; Palmer 3x4, 1 run, 3 RBI. RI: Kerr 2x3, 1 run, 2 RBI. 2B: Palmer, Kerr. HR: Franz, Palmer.
ROCK ISLAND 4, HONONEGAH 2
Hononegah..002 000 0 — 2 5 2
Rock Island.300 001 x — 4 8 0
Leading hitters: Hono, Williams 2x2; Franz 1x3, 1 RBI; Palmer 1x2, 1 RBI. RI: A. Carroll 3x4, 1 run, 1 RBI; M. Carroll 2x3, 2 RBI. 2B: A. Carroll, Kerr, Vidmar.