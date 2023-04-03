PREP SOFTBALL: North Boone edged by Rock Falls 5-3 DAILY NEWS STAFF Jim Franz Author email Apr 3, 2023 Apr 3, 2023 Updated 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save ROCK FALLS, Ill. — North Boone’s softball team led 2-0 for four innings and tacked on another run in the top of the fifth and seemed poised for its sixth victory over the season.Instead, host Rock Falls scored four times in the bottom of the fifth and added another in the sixth for a 5-3 non-conference victory.Cam Carter suffered the loss for the Vikings (5-3), allowing five runs on five hits over six innings. She struck out four.Kamryn Spohr knocked in North Boone’s first run with a single and went 2-for-3.Katie Thatcher was the winning pitcher for the Lady Rockets. The left-hander allowed four hits and three runs, striking out 12 and walking one.ROCK FALLS 5, N. BOONE 3N. Boone…200 010 0 — 3 4 3Rock Falls.000 041 x — 5 5 4Leading hitters: NB, Carter 1x3; Spohr 2x3, 1 RBI; Johnson 1x3, 1 run. RF, Howard 1x4, 1 run; Thatcher 1x2, 1 RBI; Whiles 1x3, 1 run; Morgan 1x3, 1 run.Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so): NB, Carter (L,6.0-5-5-1-3-4). RF, Thatcher (W,7.0-4-3-0-1-12). Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Jim Franz Author email Follow Jim Franz Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Trending Now Greater Beloit Area Crime Stoppers most wanted Subject pulled from Rock River following pursuit STATELINE: Rock Bar & Grill does makeover Whitewater woman charged in death of baby boy Beloit man leads law enforcement officers on chase through area Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Screentime e-Edition Screentime