ROSCOE, Ill.—After having to play extra innings to edge out Rockford Auburn in their first meeting, Hononegah’s Indians were ready for anything Monday night at Swanson Stadium.
Four home runs and 18 hits later, they had a 13-3 romp in six innings.
Auburn took a 1-0 lead in the top of the second inning, but in the bottom Peyton Klikno tied it with an RBI single, Joscelyn Benett put the Indians ahead 3-1 with a two-run double and a fourth run scored on an error.
The Indians (24-7-1, 15-0 NIC-10) kept tacking on runs after that. In the third, Danielle Franz singled and Briella Sendele blasted a home run for a 6-1 edge. Auburn cut it to 6-3 in the fourth, but in the bottom of the inning, Klikno and Bennett belted back-to-back homers and Natalie Kinney added an RBI single for a 9-3 lead.
Hononegah sewed it up in the sixth. Franz smacked a two-run homer, Lexi Bach hit an RBI single and Bennett ended the game with her RBI single.
Kinney was 4-for-4 and Bennett, Franz and Klikno all had three hits. Bach went the distance for the win, allowing five hits and three runs in six innings with two walks and eight strikeouts.
• TURNER 3, BURLINGTON 2: The Trojans held off a late surge from the hosting Demons to end the regular season with a victory.
The Trojans struck early against the non-conference foe with two runs in the first inning. They added an insurance run in the fifth. The Demons made it interesting with a run in the both sixth and seventh, but Turner warded off a tying-run.
Kamdyn Davis and Maddy Hoenig each went 2-for-3 with a run scored. Mikaya Pingel also added two hits. Taylor Viens had two RBIs
Ryleigh Rose went all seven innings and allowed two runs, neither earned, on six hits. She didn’t issue a walk and struck out five.
• CLINTON 4, WHITEWATER 3: Allie Bell walked and later scored on a wild pitch as the Cougars beat the Whippets in walkoff fashion in the bottom of the ninth.
Clinton (6-13, 6-12 RVC) and Whitewater (4-16, 3-15) went back-and-forth for much of the night.
While Whitewater took a 3-2 lead in the sixth, Clinton scored in the bottom of the seventh to force extra innings.
Ashley Theisen went all nine innings and allowed four hits and three unearned runs while striking out a whopping 21 batters.
Bell was 1-for-3 with a run and RBI while walking twice. Vada Matts, Karlee Morris and Grace Wilson each had two hits as the Cougars finished with 11.
• SUN PRAIRIE WEST 2, BELOIT MEMORIAL 1: Emma Middleton pitched a stellar outing for the Purple Knights, but the Wolves’ Isabel Royle was just a little bit better in a tight Big Eight contest.
Middleton went seven innings and only allowed two runs (one earned), and five hits while striking out five for Beloit (6-13, 6-17 Big Eight). Royle only allowed one hit, a single by Jayla House, while striking out 13.
It was tied 1-1 when the Wolves brought the go-ahead run across in the sixth.
• LINESCORES:
HONONEGAH 13, AUBURN 3
R. Auburn 010 200 — 3 5 2
Hononegah 042 304 — 13 18 0
Leading hitters: RA, Parr 1x2, 2 runs; Yakey 2x3, 1 rbi. Hon, Bennett 3x4, 2 runs, 3 rbi; Williams 2x4, 1 run; Franz 3x4, 1 run, 2 rbi; Sendele 1x3, 1 run, 2 rbi; Kinney 4x4, 1 run, 1 rbi; Calhoun 1x2, 2 runs; Bach 1x4, 1 rbi; Klikno 2x4, 2 runs, 3 rbi. 2B: Parr, Race, Yakey, Franz,Bach, Bennett. HR: Sendele, Bennett, Klikno, Franz.
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so): RA, Lowery (L,5.1-18-13-11-2-1). Hon, Bach (W,6.0-5-3-3-2-8).
TURNER 3, BURLINGTON 2
Turner 200 010 0 — 3 11 3
Burlington 000 001 1 — 2 6 2
Leading hitters: BT, Davis 2x3, 1 Run; Hoenig 2x3, 1 Run; Viens 0x4, 2 RBIs; Pingel 2x4. Bur, Biedzicki 2x4, Berewwitz 1x4, 1 Run, Calkins 1x2, 1 RBI.
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) — BT, Rose (7.0-6-2-0-0-5). Bur, Kafar (4.0-5-2-2-0-1); Calkins (3.0-6-1-0-1-0).
CLINTON 4, WHITEWATER 3
Whitewater 000 102 000 — 3 4 2
Clinton 010 010 101 — 4 11 4
Leading hitters: WW, Krahn 1x4, 1 Run; Gosh 1x4, 1 Run. Clin, Matts 2x5, 1 RBI; Bell 1x3, 1 Run, 1 RBI; Morris 2x5, Wilson 2x4, 1 Run; Hubka 1x3, 2 Runs.
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) — WW, Pope (8.1-11-4-4-4-4). Clin, Theisen (9.0-4-3-0-0-21).
SPW 2, BELOIT MEMORIAL 1
SPW 001 001 0 — 2 5 0
BM 000 100 0 — 1 1 1
Leading hitters: SPW, S. Royle 1x3, I. Royle 1x3, Rhoads 1x2, 1 Run, Bekkedal 0x2, 1 RBI. BM, House, 1x3, 1 Run.
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) — SPW, Royle (7.0-1-1-1-0-13). BM, Middleton (7.0-5-2-1-2-5).