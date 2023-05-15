BDN_230516_Hono SB1
Buy Now

Hononegah sophomore Peyton Klikno was all smiles after hitting a solo home runs against Rockford Auburn Monday night in Roscoe.

 JIM FRANZ/BELOIT DAILY NEWS

ROSCOE, Ill.—After having to play extra innings to edge out Rockford Auburn in their first meeting, Hononegah’s Indians were ready for anything Monday night at Swanson Stadium.

Four home runs and 18 hits later, they had a 13-3 romp in six innings.

Recommended for you