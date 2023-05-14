MOLINE, Ill.—NIC-10 leader Hononegah went 2-1-1 in a tournament hosted by Rockridge Friday and Saturday.

The Indians (23-7-1) opened with a 5-3 win over Manteno and also tied Seneca 4-4 on Friday. Saturday, the Indians thumped Dakota 17-2, but lost to perennial powerhouse Rockridge 8-1.

