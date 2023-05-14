MOLINE, Ill.—NIC-10 leader Hononegah went 2-1-1 in a tournament hosted by Rockridge Friday and Saturday.
The Indians (23-7-1) opened with a 5-3 win over Manteno and also tied Seneca 4-4 on Friday. Saturday, the Indians thumped Dakota 17-2, but lost to perennial powerhouse Rockridge 8-1.
Joscelyn Bennett was 3-for-3 with a run scored and an RBI and Natalie Kinney blasted a home run in the win over Manteno. The game went five innings due to a time limit. Lexi Bach picked up the win, pitching all five innings and allowing eight hits and three runs. She walked three and struck out five.
The game with Seneca ended up in a tie due to the time limit. Briella Sendele and Aislynn Palmer both homered for the Indians and Bennett had two doubles.
Against Dakota, Bennett and Amanda Williams both had three hits and Danielle Franz had a triple and a home run. The game only went four innings.
The Indians had their hands full with Rockridge, from Taylor Ridge, Ill. The Rockets had a 73-game winning streak snapped early this season by Ottawa, but that is their only loss. They are 31-1 and 12-0 in the Three Rivers West Conference.
Ace Kendra Lewis, a University of Wisconsin recruit, allowed only one hit — a solo homer by Franz in the fifth inning. She didn’t walk a batter and struck out 12 in six innings.
The Rockets hit three homers.
• VERONA 4, BELOIT MEMORIAL 0: The Wildcats tallied two runs in a pair of innings, the third and the fifth, to knock off the visiting Purple Knights.
Trinity Winfield was 2-for-3 with a double for Beloit.
Emma Middleton took the loss, pitching six innings and allowing eight hits and four runs. She walked one and struck out two.
• BIG FOOT 13, PARKVIEW 3: Winning pitcher Holly Kynell went five innings, allowing four hits and one earned run with zero walks and eight strikeouts. She also went 2-for-3 at the plate with three RBIs.
Kate Hummel led Parkview’s attack, going 3-for-4 with three runs scored. Karlie Kroening was 2-for-3 with three RBIs and Natalie Klamm hit a two-run double.
• SOUTH BELOIT 2, GALENA 1: Whitney Schnack and Trinity Mesch combined to hold down host Galena on Friday.
Schnack pitched the first four innings, allowing one run on two hits and striking out seven. Mesch threw three innings in relief, allowing no hits or runs with two walks and eight strikeouts.
Zorah Martin was 1-for-3 with two RBIs for the SoBos. Annabelle Dascher and Taniyah Crawford both had a hit and a run scored.
• LINESCORES:
HONONEGAH 5, MANTENO 3
Hononegah 013 10 — 5 9 0
Manteno 102 00 — 3 8 0
Leading hitters: Hon, Bennett 3x3, 1 run, 1 rbi; Hulburt 1x2, 1 run; Palmer 1x3, 1 run; Kinney 1x2, 1 run, 1 rbi; Sendele 1x3, 1 rbi. M, Bivona 3x3, 1 run; Iwanus 2x2, 2 ruins; Hosselton 2x3, 2 rbi. 2B: Sendele, Franz. HR: Kinney.
Pitching: Hon, Bach (W,5.0-8-3-3-3-5). M, Peterson (L,4.1-8-5-5-0-3).
HONONEGAH 4, SENECA 4
Seneca 210 10 — 4 8 0
Hononegah 003 01 — 4 7 0
Leading hitters: Hon, Bennett 2x3, 1 run, 1 rbi; Sendele 1x3, 1 run, 1 rbi; Palmer 1x3, 1 run, 2 rbi; Kinney 2x2. S, Zellers 1x3, 1 run, 1 rbi; Vandervelde 1x2, 1 run, 2 rbi; Stecken 2x3. 2B: Bennett, McMaster, Kinney, Zellers, Stecken, McNabb. HR: Palmer, Sendele, Vandervelde.
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so): Hon, Palmer (3.1-6-4-4-2-4); Musso (1.2-2-0-0-2-1). S, Stecken (3.0-4-3-3-2-6); Krull (2.0-3-1-1-0-0).
HONONEGAH 17, DAKOTA 2
Hononegah 166 4 — 17 18 1
Dakota 200 0 — 2 5 3
Leading hitters: Hon, Bennett 3x4, 3 runs, 2 rbi; Williams 3x4, 3 rbi; Palmer 1x3, 2 runs, 1 rbi; Nicholson 1x1, 1 run, 1 rbi; Franz 2x3, 2 runs, 3 rbi; Kinney 1x2, 1 run, 1 rbi; A. Bach 1x1, 1 rbi; Calhoun 1x3, 1 rbi; Tapia 1x1, 1 rbi; L.Bach 2x3; McMaster 2x4, 2 runs. D, Polhamus 2x3, 1 run. 2B: Bennett 2, L. Bach. 3B: Franz. HR: Franz.
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so): Hon, Calhoun (W,2.1-3-2-2-1-3); Tapia (1.0-1-0-0-1-1); Nosbisch (0.2-1-0-0-0-0). D, Simmer (1.1-5-7-6-2-0); Buckler (1.1-7-6-6-0-0); Bartha (0.1-1-0-0-0-0); Fisher (1.0-5-4-4-1-1).
ROCKRIDGE 8, HONONEGAH 1
Hononegah 000 010 — 1 1 1
Rockridge 502 01x — 8 8 1
Leading hitters: Hon, Franz 1x2, 1 run, 1 rbi. R, Lewis 2x3, 1 run; Dietrich 1x3, 1 run, 1 rbi; Bush 2x3, 2 runs, 1 rbi; Hofer 2x3, 2 runs, 3 rbi. 2B: Lewis, Dietrich. HR: Franz, Hofer 2, Bush.
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so): Hon, Bach (L,5.0-8-8-7-3-1). R, Lewis (W,6.0-1-1-1-0-12).
S. BELOIT 2, GALENA 1
S. Beloit 000 020 0 — 2 4 0
Galena 001 000 0 — 1 2 0
Leading hitters: SB, Martin 1x3, 2 rbi; Lineman 1x3; Dascher 1x3, 1 run; Crawford 1x3, 1 run. G, Zmich 1x3, 1 rbi; Furlong 1x3. 2B: Crawford, Zmich, Furlong.
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so): SB, Schnack (W,4.0-2-1-1-3-7); Mesch (3.0-0-0-0-2-8). G, Hahn (L,7.0-4-2-2-1-14).