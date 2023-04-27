CLINTON, Wis.—Grace Wilson stole home in the bottom of the seventh inning to lift Clinton to a 3-2 Rock Valley Conference victory over Edgerton Thursday.
Wilson singled to open the seventh and Alexa Witte walked. Jenna Gunnink dropped a bunt and the throw to late was third, leaving the bases loaded. Edgerton got the first out on a pop up in foul territory near first, but with a 2-2 count on Allie Bell, Wilson stole home for the game-winner.
Clinton pitcher Ashley Theisen wasn’t in a generous mood Thursday, holding visiting Edgerton to just three hits and walking just one in a 3-2 Rock Valley Conference victory.
Theisen also struck out 14 batters. Both of the runs charged to her were unearned.
The Cougars (4-8) staked her to a 2-0 lead in the second inning. Edgerton tied it with two in the sixth.
Wilson led the Cougars’ six-hit attack, going 2-for-3 with a run scored and two RBIs.
• BIG FOOT 7, EAST TROY 4: Holly Kynell notched seven strikeouts and got the win as the Chiefs took down the visiting Trojans on Thursday night.
The Chiefs got several contributions as Lily Wolf was 3-for-4 with an RBI on two doubles and a triple. Kynell added some support for herself with a 3-for-4 night from the plate with a double while Olivia Patek was 2-for-3 with two RBIs. Kate Hummel finished 2-for-4 with three RBIs.
• NORTH BOONE 5, STILLMAN VALLEY 3: The host Vikings built up a 4-1 lead in Poplar Grove and hung on for the Big Northern Conference win as Cami Carter tossed a three-hitter. Only one of the three runs charged to her was earned. She walked three and struck out nine.
The Vikings (16-4 overall) collected eight hits, led by Danielle Goodman and Avarie Torres with two apiece. Goodman hit a double, scored a run and knocked in another. Olivia Johnson had a two-run single.
• SOUTH BELOIT 25, HARVEST CHRISTIAN ACADEMY 0: Whitney Schnack pretty much did all you can do in four innings as she tossed a no-hitter with nine strikeouts and went 3-for-3 at the plate with five runs scored and four RBIs.
Shortstop Trinity Mesch had a fair day as well, going 4-for-4 with three doubles, three runs scored and four RBIs. Miah Higgins had three hits and Macey Lineman knocked in four runs. The SoBos (8-6) had 15 hits.