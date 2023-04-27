CLINTON, Wis.—Grace Wilson stole home in the bottom of the seventh inning to lift Clinton to a 3-2 Rock Valley Conference victory over Edgerton Thursday.

Wilson singled to open the seventh and Alexa Witte walked. Jenna Gunnink dropped a bunt and the throw to late was third, leaving the bases loaded. Edgerton got the first out on a pop up in foul territory near first, but with a 2-2 count on Allie Bell, Wilson stole home for the game-winner.

