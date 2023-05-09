BRODHEAD, Wis. — Sophomore pitcher Ava Risum shut down Evansville 7-0 on two hits and Brodhead’s Cardinals improved to 19-1 on Tuesday.
Risum struck out 10 and walked just one batter in the complete-game effort.
She got plenty of offensive support as Brodhead put up three runs in the fourth inning as Allie Dahl and Tatum Ceslock each drove in runs. The Cardinals went on to collect 10 hits, including two apiece by Sophia Leitzen and Ceslock. Leitzen, McKenna Young and Taetum Hoesley all had doubles.
Haley Ross took the loss for Evansville, lasting five innings and allowing eight hits and six runs.
• BELOIT TURNER 8, JEFFERSON 1: Winning pitcher Ryleigh Rose kept the Eagles in check as she scattered seven hits and fanned five without walking a batter.
The Trojans (15-2) scored in the second, but Jefferson tied it in the bottom of the inning. That was the extent of the Eagles’ scoring while Turner plated the go-ahead run in the third on an RBI double by Kamdyn Davis.
Maddy Hoenig and Taylor Viens both collected RBI singles in the top of the fifth inning to make it 4-1 and the Trojans blew it open in the seventh with four more runs.. The inning was highlighted by an RBI double by Autumn Meris
Davis and Hoenig both went 2-for-4. Davis scored twice and knocked in a run while Hoenig scored once and drove in two.
• McFARLAND 4, CLINTON 0: McFarland pitcher Brynne Bieri outdueled Clinton’s Ashley Theisen at McFarland. Bieri tossed a four-hit shutout with no walks and 16 strikeouts.
Theisen allowed six hits and four runs over six innings, but her defense committed six errors and none of the runs were earned. She also didn’t walk a batter and fanned five.
Neriah Mieses, Theisen, Allie Bell and Grace Wilson each had singles for the Cougars (5-12). Riley Bercier was 3-for-3 for the winners.
• NORTH BOONE 11, ROCKFORD LUTHERAN 4: The Vikings (21-4) scored in all five innings as they flattened the host Crusaders.
Cami Carter once again led the attack, going 4-for-4 with a double, a home run and five RBIs. The Vikings collected 13 hits. Avarie Torres was 3-for-3 and Haven Hahn and Audrey Pearce also had two hits each.
Carter pitched all five innings and allowed four hits, no runs, one walk and struck out nine.
BRODHEAD 7, EVANSVILLE 0
Evansville 000 000 0 — 0 2 2
Brodhead 001 321 x — 7 10 0
Leading hitters: Ev, Bartelt 1x2; Olson 1x2. Br, Risum 1x3, Leitzen 2x4, 1 run; Young 1x3, 1 rbi; Hoesley 1x4, 1 rbi; Kammerer 1x3, 2 runs; Hilliard 1x2, 1 run; Schwartz 1x2, 1 rbi; Ceslock 2x2, 1 rbi. 2B: Young, Leitzen, Hoesly.
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so): Ev, Ross (L,5.0-8-6-3-1-2); Vest (1.0-2-1-1-1-1). Br, Risum (W,7.0-2-0-0-1-10).
TURNER 8, JEFFERSON 1
Turner 011 020 4 — 8 10 0
Jefferson 010 000 0 — 1 7 2
Leading hitters: BT, Davis 2x4, 2 runs, 1 rbi; Rose 1x3; Hoenig 2x4, 1 run, 2 rbi; Viens 1x3, 1 run, 1 rbi; Schleis, 1x2, 2 rbi; Carl 1x1, 1 rbi; Meris 1x4, 1 rbi, Clark 1x3, 1 run. J, Enke 1x3, 1 run; Hess 1x3; Smith 2x3, 1 rbi. 2B: Schleis, Meris, Davis, Enke.
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so): BT, Rose (W,7.0-1-1-0-5). J, Messmann (L,6.0-9-8-6-2-7); Enke (1.0-1-0-0-0-1).
McFARLAND 4, CLINTON 0
Clinton 000 000 0 — 0 4 6
McFarland/004 000 x — 4 6 0
Leading hitters: Cl, Bell 1x3; Theisen 1x3, Mieses 1x3, Wilson 1x3. McF, Bercier 3x3, 1 run; Punzel 1x3; Wepking 1x3; Schuchardt 1x2, 1 run. 2B: Mieses, Wilson, Wepking.
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so): Cl, Theisen (L,6.0-6-4-0-0-5). McF, Bieri (W,7.0-4-0-0-0-16).