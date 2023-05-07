COLUMBUS, Wis. — Brodhead’s softball team improved to 18-1 on Friday with a familiar winning formula: clutch hitting and a terrific performance in the pitcher’s circle in a 6-2 win over Columbus.
Sophomore Ava Risum pitched a complete game, allowing two hits and two runs (one earned), walking one and striking out 14.
The Cardinals collected 10 hits, pushing across two runs in the third inning on an RBI single by Risum and a run-scoring double by Sophia Leitzen. Jerrica Schwartz's two-run single was a key hit in a four-run sixth.
Alexis Kammerer, Leitzen and Schwartz each had two hits to lead Brodhead.
• BELOIT TURNER 15, CLINTON 0: The Trojans led 6-0 when they put up six more in the third inning on their way to five-inning rout. They outhit the host Cougars 14-2 and took advantage of 11 errors by the Cougars.
Maddy Hoenig paced the Turner attack, going 4-for-5 with three runs scored and two RBIs. Kamdyn Davis, Mikaya Pingel and Gabby Champeny also had two hits apiece.
Taking advantage of all the run support was senior Ryleigh Rose, who pitched a two-hitter with no walks and 11 strikeouts.
Vada Matts pitched the first three innings for Clinton and allowed eight hits and 12 runs, but only three earned.
• BELOIT MEMORIAL 11, MADISON EAST 0: The Purple Knights (5-13) bashed 13 hits in five innings as they crushed the Purgolders. Starting pitcher Emma Middleton was credited with a shutout after allowing only two hits and striking out five.
The Knights scored a run in the first when Allie Gustafson singled with two out and came around to score on singles by Chesney Bishop and Amira Brown. Emma Middleton’s leadoff double sparked a four-run second and Beloit was well on its way to the win.
Gustafson and Brown each had three hits. Gustafson drove in three runs to match teammate Jayla House, who had two hits and scored a pair of runs. They both had triples.
• HONONEGAH 6, BELVIDERE 5: The Bucs tied Friday’s NIC-10 game at 5-5 on a three-run homer by McKyler Morris in the fifth inning, but Hononegah’s Natalie Kinney belted a walkoff RBI single in the bottom of the seventh.
Lexi Bach pitched a complete game for Hononegah and allowed seven hits in five runs (four earned) with two walks and 13 strikeouts.
Briella Sendele, Kinney and Bach each had two hits for the Indians and Aislynn Palmer belted a solo home run.
On Saturday the Indians (19-6) split two non-conference games at Swanson Stadium, winning 14-4 over Burlington Central before losing to Stillman Valley 10-9. Joscelyn Bennett was 3-for-4 with two runs scored and four RBIs against Burlington Central. Aislynn Palmer was 3-for-4 with a run scored and three RBIs against Stillman Valley.
• OREGON 18, SOUTH BELOIT 3: The SoBos scored twice in the bottom of the first to tie the game at 2-2, but Oregon put up nine in the second and took control, finishing with 13 hits.
Whitney Schnack started in the pitcher’s circle for the SoBos and while she didn’t allow a hit in 1 1-3 innings, she walked five and was credited with four runs (three earned). Mya Lineman allowed 14 runs (eight earned) over the next 3 2-3 innings.
Trinity Mesch was 2-for-2 with a double, a run scored and an RBI for the SoBos.
BRODHEAD 6, COLUMBUS 2
Brodhead..002 004 0 — 0 10 1
Columbus.000 002 0 — 2 2 0
Leading hitters: Br, Risum 1x4, 1 run, 1 rbi; Seitzen 2x4, 1 run, 1 rbi; Hoesly 1x3, 1 run; Kammerer 2x4; Hilliard 1xr4, 1 run, 2 rbi; Schwartz 2x3, 1 run, 1 rbi; Dahl, 1x1, 1 rbi. C, Walker 1x3, 1 run. 2B: Hoesly, Leitzen.
Pitching: Br, Risum (W,7.0-2-2-1-1-14). C, Peck (L,7.0-10-6y-6-1-5).
TURNER 15, CLINTON 0
Turner…246 30 — 15 14 0
Clinton..000 00 — 0 2 11
Leading hitters: Cl, Theisen 1x2, Morris 1x2. BT, Davis 2x4, 2 runs; Hoenig 4x5, 3 runs, 2 rbi; Viens 1x2, 2 runs; Schleis 1x3, 1 run, 2 rbi; Pingel 2x4, 1 run; Meris 1x4, 1 run; Champeny 2x4, 1 run, 1 rbi; Clark 1x4, 1 run.
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so): Cl, Matts (L,3.0-8-12-3-1-2), Bell (2.0-6-3-0-0-0). BT, Rose (W,5.0-2-0-0-0-11).
B. MEMORIAL 11, MAD. EAST 0
B. Memorial..143 30 — 11 13 1
Mad. East….000 00 — 0 2 4
Leading hitters: BM, House 2x4, 2 runs, 3 rbi; Gustafson 3x4, 1 run, 3 rbi; Bishop 2x4, 1 run, 3 rbi; Brown 3x4, 1 run, 2 rbi; E. Middleton 2x2; Hereford-Foster 1x3, 1 run, 1 rbi. ME, Tuinstra 1x2, Moore 1x2. 2B: E.Middleton. 3B: Gustafson, House.
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so): BM, E. Middleton (5.0-2-0-0-0-5). ME, Wilcox (5.0-13-11-6-1-4).
HONONEGAH 6, BELVIDERE 5
Belvidere…100 130 0 — 5 7 1
Hononegah.013 100 1 — 6 9 1
Leading hitters: B, Mora 1x4, 1 run; Onley 2x3, 2 runs, 1 rbi; Morris 2x4, 1 run, 3 rbi; Gehrke 1x3, 1 run, 1 rbi. Hon, Bennett 1x3, 1 rbi; Palmer 1x1, 1 run, 1 rbi; Franz 1x3, Sendele 2x4, 1 run, 2 rbi; Kinney 2x4, 1 rbi; Bach 2x3. 2B: Kinney, Morris. HR: Morris, Gehrke, Onley. Palmer.
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so): Belv, Guerra (L,6.1-9-6-6-3-4). Hon, Bach (W,7.0-7-5-4-2-13).
OREGON 18, S. BELOIT 3
Oregon…290 43 — 18 13 1
S. Beloit..200 01 — 3 4 4
Leading hitters: Ore, Suter 1x1, 3 runs, 2 rbi; Dannhorn 2x5, 2 runs, 4 rbi; Hackman 2x5, 1 run, 4 rbi; Anderson 2x3, 1 run, 1 rbi; Fletcher 2x4, 1 rbi.; Rogers 1x1, 1 rbi; Burkhart 1x3, 4 runs, 1 rbi. SB, Mesch 2x2, 1 run, 1 rbi; Lineman 1x3, 1 run, 1 rbi; Crawford 1x1. 2B: Mesch, Dannhorn, Hackman, Pitts.