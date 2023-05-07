BDN_230508_HonoSB
Hononegah’s Joscelyn Bennett (3) gives Natalie Kinney a hug after she drove in the game-winning run against Belvidere Friday. The Indians ran their winning streak to 16 games before having it halted by Stillman Valley on Saturday.

 JIM FRANZ/BELOIT DAILY NEWS

COLUMBUS, Wis. — Brodhead’s softball team improved to 18-1 on Friday with a familiar winning formula: clutch hitting and a terrific performance in the pitcher’s circle in a 6-2 win over Columbus.

Sophomore Ava Risum pitched a complete game, allowing two hits and two runs (one earned), walking one and striking out 14.

