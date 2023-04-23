BRODHEAD, Wis. — Matching struggling Whitewater against Brodhead’s unbeaten Cardinals was no contest Friday afternoon.
The 11-0 Cardinals swept a Rock Valley Conference softball double-header 17-0 and 12-0 with the mercy rule reducing game one to three innings and the nightcap to five.
Brodhead tallied 10 runs in the first inning of the opener and seven in the second. Sarah Leitzen was 3-for-3 with three runs scored and three RBIs. Jaelyn Hilliard belted a home run and knocked in four runs.
McKenna Young allowed one hit and one walk in the opener while recording eight strikeouts out of the nine recorded outs.
Ava Risum was 2-for-3 with a run scored and three RBIs in the nightcap. McKenna Young was 2-for-4 with two runs scored and three RBIs. She doubled and homered.
Risum picked up the win in the pitcher’s circle, allowing three hits in five innings, walking one and fanning 13 of the 15 recorded outs.
• BELOIT MEMORIAL 8, MADISON WEST 7: Allie Gustafson’s two-run single in the top of the sixth inning lifted the Purple Knights past the Regents on Thursday in a Big Eight game.
Winning pitcher Emma Middleton scattered seven hits in seven innings, allowing seven runs but only one earned. She walked two and struck out four.
In addition to her game-winning hit, Gustafson smacked a home run. Jayla House was 3-for-4 with three runs scored and one RBI. Trinity Winfield also had two hits.
The Knights traveled to Westosha on Saturday, losing to Indian Trails 10-0 and to Westosha Central 12-2
Chesney Bishop had Beloit’s lone hit against Indian Trails. She took the loss in the circle, allowing nine hits and eight runs in three innings. Middleton pitched 1 1-3 innings, allowing two runs (one earned).
The Knights had three hits in the loss to Westosha Central. Middleton took the loss, but of the 12 runs charged to her only four were earned.
• HONONEGAH 15, ROCKFORD JEFFERSON 0: The host Indians scored eight times in the first inning and dispatched the J-Hawks in three innings at Swanson Stadium on Friday.
Hononegah improved to 6-0 in NIC-10 play and 12-5 overall, winning its ninth straight.
Jocelyn Bennett was 2-for-2 with a double, two runs scored and four RBIs. Danielle Franz belted a three-run home run in the first inning.
Lexi Bach picked up the win, allowing only one hit, walking no one and fanning four.
• SOUTH BELOIT 16-15, ALDEN-HEBRON 1-0: The SoBos improved to 6-5 by sweeping host Alden-Hebron.
South Beloit outhit Alden-Hebron 14-2 in the four-inning first game. Zoey Martin led the SoBos, going 3-for-4 with three runs scored and an RBI. Four other SoBos had two hits apiece — Whitney Schnack, Trinity Mesch, Macey Lineman and Taniyah Crawford, who knocked in three runs.
Schnack was the winning pitcher, allowing two hits and one run (unearned). She walked one and struck out 11.
In the three-inning nightcap, Mesch recorded every out via a strikeout and she pitched a no-hitter. For good measure, she homered, scored three runs and knocked in two. Martin, Schnack and Miah Higgins all had two hits.
• MCFARLAND 27-9, BIG FOOT 6-2: The Chiefs dropped to 3-7 on Saturday with a pair of tough losses to the Spartans.
Big Foot jumped out to a 5-1 lead after the first inning in game one before the Spartans’ exploded on the way to 17 hits.
The Chiefs finished with five hits including doubles from Holly Kynell and Kate Hummel.
Lily Wolf went 2-for-3 in game two with a two-bagger and a homer.
BRODHEAD 17, WHITEWATER 0
Whitewater.000 — 0 1 5
Brodhead…10 7x — 17 9 0
Leading hitters: Br, Leitzen 3x3, 3 runs, 3 rbi; Young 1x2, 2 runs, 1 rbi; Kammerer 1x1, 2 runs, 1 rbi; Hilliard 1x4, 1 runs, 4 rbi; Lang 1x2, 2 runs, 1 rbi. HR: Hilliard.
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so): WW, Pope (L, 0.2-3-7-3-3-0); Kubicz (1.0-5-8-8-4-0); Lesperance (0.1-1-2-0-1-0). Br, Young (W,3.0-1-0-0-1-8).
BRODHEAD 12, WHITEWATER 0
Brodhead…342 03 — 12 8 0
Whitewater.000 00 — 0 3 4
Leading hitters: WW, Krahn 2x2. Br, Risum 2x3, 1 run, 3 RBI; Leitzen 1x3, 2 runs, 1 rbi; Young 2x4, 2 runs, 3 rbi; Lang 1x2, 2 runs; Dahl 1x3, 2 runs, 1 rbi. 2B: Benes (WW), Young. HR: Young.
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so): WW, Schildt (L,5.0-8-12-8-4-5). Br, Risum (W,5.0-3-0-0-1-13.
BMHS 8, MAD. WEST 7
B. Memorial.140 102 0 — 8 9 7
Mad. West..402 100 0 — 7 7 4
Leading hitters: BM, Hosey 1x4, 2 runs, 1 rbi; House 3x4, 3 runs, 1 rbi; Gustafson 2x4, 1 run, 4 rbi; Winfield 2x4. MW, NA. 2B: House, Hosey. HR: Gustafson.
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so): BM, Middleton (W,7.0-7-7-1-2-4). MW, NA.
HONONEGAH 15, R. JEFFERSON 0
R. Jefferson.000 — 0 1 1
Hononegah..852 — 15 8 0
Leading hitters: Hono, Bennett 2x2, 2 runs, 4 RBI; Williams 1x1, 1 run, 1 rbi; Franz 1x2, 1 run, 3 rbi; Sendele 1x1, 2 runs; Kinney 1x2, 2 runs; Calhoun 1x2, 1 run, 1 rbi; Bach 1x1, 2 rbi. 2B: Bennett, Calhoun, Sendele. HR: Franz.
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so): RJ, Goodwill (1.0-5-11-11-5-0); Schmidt (1.1-3-4-3-4-0). Hono, Bach (W,3.0-1-0-0-0-4).
S. BELOIT 16, A-HEBRON 1
S. Beloit…166 3 — 16 14 1
A-Hebron..001 0 — 1 2 4
Leading hitters: SB, Martin 3x4, 3 runs, 1 rbi; Schnack 2x3, 2 runs, 1 rbi; Mesch 2x2, 3 runs, 2 rbi; Lineman 2x4, 3 runs, 2 rbi; Higgins 1x4, 1 run, 4 rbi; Crawford 2x4, 1 run, 3 rbi. AH, Webber 1x2, 1 rbi. 2B: Crawford, Mesch.
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so): SB, Schnack (W,4.0-2-1-0-1-11). A-H, Klein (L, 4.0-14-16-10-4-6.
S. BELOIT 15, A-HEBRON 0
A.-Hebron..000 — 0 0 2
S. Beloit…465 — 15 10 0
Leading hitters: AH, SB, Martin 2x3, 2 runs, 1 rbi; Schnack 2x2, 3 runs, 1 rbi; Mesch 1x1, 3 runs, 2 rbi; Lineman 1x3, 2 runs, 3 rbi; Higgins 2x2, 2 runs, 3 rbi; Crawford 1x3, 1 run, 1 rbi. HR: Mesch.
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so): SB, Mesch (W,3.0-0-0-0-1-9). A-H, Nelson (L,1.0-7-10-10-4-0); Klein (1.0-3-5-3-2-3).