EAST TROY, Wis.—First baseman Taylor Viens smacked three doubles to lead Beloit Turner softball’s seven hit-attack on Tuesday night as the Trojans took down East Troy 7-0.
Viens was 3-for-4 with a run and an RBI as Turner took an early 1-0 lead in the first inning.
The Trojans (7-2) added a three-run fourth inning to increase their lead, and another run across in the fifth and two in the seventh. Senior Ryleigh Rose continued her strong season, pitching a three-hit shutout with no walks while striking four.
Maddy Hoenig, Autumn Meris, Grace Champeny and Cacee Carl each added a hit for the Trojans.
• EVANSVILLE 5, BIG FOOT 4: The Chiefs and Blue Devils went into extra innings to decide this Rock Valley Conference showdown with Evansville posting the walk-off victory.
Holly Kynell pitched great for Big Foot (4-8, 2-8 RVC) despite the loss, punching out 11 Blue Devils.
Lily Wolf had two home runs in the contest while Karlie Kroening went 3-for-4. Kate Hummel was 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI.
• BRODHEAD 13-15, CLINTON 0-0: The Brodhead Cardinals “Big Two” of senior McKenna Young and sophomore Ava Risum continued to dominate.
Young pitched a 1-hitter over seven innings as the Cardinals routed Clinton 13-0, scoring five times in the top of the seventh. Risum tossed a two-hitter in the nightcap as Brodhead won 15-0 in four innings.
Combined with two-lopsided wins over Whitewater on Friday, the duo has not surrendered a run in four straight shutouts. They’re piling up strikeouts, too. Young had 17 against Clinton while Risum had nine.
Sophia Leitzen was 3-for-5 in the first game with two runs scored and four RBIs for Brodhead (13-0). Risum was 2-for-3 with three runs scored and two RBIs. Young went 2-for-5 with a run scored. Ashley Theisen took the loss, allowing nine hits in seven innings. Only five of the 13 runs charged to her were earned. She struck out 15.
Young went 3-for-4 with a run scored and three RBIs in the second game. Taetum Hoesly was 2-for-2 with a double and three RBIs.
Vada Matts took the loss for Clinton, allowing nine hits and 15 runs (six earned) in three innings. She and Allie Beal had the Cougars’ hits.
• BASEBALL: EVANSVILLE 12, CLINTON 5: A five-run seventh inning from the Blue Devils turned the game into a rout against the hosting Cougars.
Clinton (5-5, 4-4 RVC) struck first when it put two runs on the board in the second, and after Evansville (5-4) answered with three runs in the third, the Cougars answered with two of their own.
But the Blue Devils poured on four runs in the fourth to build up a solid lead, and the Cougars’ one run in the seventh wasn’t enough to spur a comeback.
Each team recorded six errors in the sloppy contest, and Clinton starter Logan Thill was a receipt of bad luck in his five innings of work. He allowed seven runs on five hits, but none of them were earned. He struck out five. Only one of Evansville’s 12 runs was earned.
Gavin Wesling went 2-for-4.
• ROCKFORD CHRISTIAN 10, NORTH BOONE 4: The Vikings find themselves in the midst of a rarity this season — a losing streak. After being edged by Dixon 7-5 Monday, the Vikings were outslugged by host Rockford Christian.
Eli Lopez started on the mound for North Boone (13-5) and allowed nine hits and eight runs in three innings. He left trailing 8-2. Both teams scored single runs in the fifth and sixth innings.
JJ Ford was 3-for-4 with an RBI and a run scored for the Vikings. Jimmy Gibbs was 2-for-4 with a run scored and Chandler Alderman and Grady Condon hit doubles, but North Boone was outhit 14-8.
The teams face off in Poplar Grove on Thursday.
• HARVEST CHRISTIAN 18, SOUTH BELOIT 0: The SoBos were credited with no hits and 16 errors as they lost a lopsided game at home. Starter JT Sanders allowed three hits in two innings and amazingly, all 13 runs charged to him were unearned.
• LINESCORES:
Softball
TURNER 7, EAST TROY 0Turner……….100 310 2 — 7 7 1
East Troy….000 000 0 — 0 3 5
Leading hitters: BT, Hoenig 1x3, 1 Run, 2 RBIs; Viens 3x4, 1 Run, 1 RBI; Meris 1x3, 1 Run, 1 RBI; Clark 1x3, 1 RBI. ET, Dlobik 1x3, Johnson 1x3, Feyen 1x3.
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so): BT, Rose (W,7.0-3-0-0-0-4); ET, Schrieder (L,7.0-7-7-3-0-0).
BRODHEAD 13, CLINTON 0Brodhead.211 301 5 — 13 9 1
Clinton…..000 000 0 — 0 1 2
Leading hitters: Br, Risum 2x3, 3 runs, 2 RBI; Leitzen 3x5, 2 runs, 4 RBI; Young 2x5, 1 run; Schwartz 1x4, 1 run, 1 rbi. Cl, Bell 1x3. 2B: Leitzen, Risum.
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so): Br, Young (W,7.0-1-0-0-1-17). Cl, Theisen (L,7.0-9-13-5-6-15).
BRODHEAD 15, CLINTON 0Clinton…..000 0 — 0 2 5
Brodhead.235 5 — 15 9 1
Leading hitters: Cl, Matts 1x2; Bell 1x2. Br, Risum 1x3, 2 runs, 2 rbi; Leitzen 2x3, 3 runs, 2 rbi; Young 3x4, 1 run, 3 rbi; Hoesly 2x2, 3 rbi; Schwartz 1x2, 3 runs. 2B: Hoesly, Matts .
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so): Cl, Matts (L,3.0-9-15-6-5-1); Br, Risum (W,4.0-2-0-0-0-9).
Baseball
R. CHRISTIAN 10, N. BOONE 4N. Boone….110 011 0 — 4 8 2
R. Christian.422 011 x — 10 14 2
Leading hitters: NB, Gibbs 2x4, 1 run; Ford 3x4, 1 run, 1 rbi. RC, Gorski 3x5 4 runs, 1 rbi; Bruggeman 3x5, 2 runs, 2 rbi; Morehouse 3x4, 1 run, 1 rbi. 2B: Alderman (NB), Condon (NB), Bucciferro (RC).
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so): NB, Lopez (L,3.0-9-8-3-4); Spain (3.0-5-2-1-1-0). RC, Lavery (W,2.0-4-2-1-2-1); Oldenburg (4.0-4-2-1-1-1); NA (1.0-0-0-0-0-2).
EVANSVILLE 12, CLINTON 0Evansville…003 400 5 — 12 8 6
Clinton……..022 000 1 — 5 3 6
Leading hitters: Evan, L. Keller 1x4, 2 Runs, 2 RBI; Nelson 1x3, 2 Runs, 1 RBI; B. Keller 1x5 2 RBIs, 1 Run. Clin, Wesling 2x4, 1 Run; Atkinson 1x2, 1 RBI.
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so): Evan, Kurth (W,4.0-2-4-0-6-4); Wickershem (2.2-1-1-0-2-1). Clin, Thill (L,5.0-5-7-0-2-5); Wesling (1.2-3-5-1-4-1); Atkinson (0.1-0-0-0-1-0).