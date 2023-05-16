BELOIT—Beloit Memorial’s softball team built up a five-run cushion Tuesday and needed all of it as it held on to defeat Madison West, 7-6, at Telfer Park in Big Eight action.
The Regents pushed across four runs in the seventh, but the rally fell a run short.
The Purple Knights’ big inning was the third when they scored four times. Amery Stuckey singled leading off and moved up on an error. Emma Middleton walked and Abigail Middleton flew out. Jaylen House picked up an RBI with an infield second and moved up on an error. A strikeout later, Chesney Bishop delivered a big two-out RBI single. Emma Middleton made it 3-1 when she stole home and Bishop eventually scored on a wild pitch for a 4-1 lead.
Abigail Middleton made it 5-1 in the fourth when she also scored on a wild pitch.
Bishop doubled to center leading off the fifth inning and scored on a sac fly by Maison Hosey. Beloit (7-17) made it 7-1 in the same inning when Amira Brown came home on a passed ball.
West picked up a run in the sixth and four in the seventh.
House was 2-for-3 with a run scored and an RBI and Bishop was 2-for-4 with two runs scored and an RBI.
Emma Middleton pitched a complete-game victory, allowing 11 hits and six runs, but only two were earned. She walked one and fanned three.
• MILTON 1, BRODHEAD 0: Pitcher Gwen Baker and the Red Hawks handed the host Cardinals (20-2) just their second loss of the season. Baker allowed only one hit and one base on balls while striking out 11 batters.
Baker needed to be sharp because Brodhead’s Ava Risum tossed a 3-hitter with no walks and 11 strikeouts. The only run of the game was unearned.
Tied 0-0 through six innings, Julia Wolf belted a one-out double to center field. She came around to score on an error by the first baseman on a ground ball..
Brodhead’s Sophia Leitzen broke up Baker’s perfect game bid with a leadoff single to center in the bottom of the seventh. McKenna Young then drew the first walk off her. Taetum Hoesly flew out to right with the runners staying put. Baker got her 10th strikeout for the second out, but hit Jaelyn Hilliard to load the bases. She then ended it with her 11th strikeout.
• HONONEGAH 16, ROCKFORD EAST: The visiting Indians (25-7-1) improved to 16-0 in NIC-10 play as they gave some starters the night off and still rocked the E-Rabs in a game shortened to four innings.
After hitting four homers in trouncing Auburn on Monday, the Indians used 12 singles and eight walks to win this one easily. Amanda Williams was 3-for-4 with two runs scored and an RBI. Joscelyn Bennett and Briella Sendele also had two hits.
East was held hitless by Samantha Nosbisch and Zoey Calhoun with each tossing two innings. Nosbisch had one walk and three strikeouts and Calhoun had five strikeouts.
BMHS 7, MADISON WEST 6
Mad. West 010 001 4 — 6 11 2
Beloit 004 120 x — 7 9 1
Leading hitters: BM, A. Middleton 1x4, 1 run; House 2x3, 1 run, 1 rbi; Bishop 2x4, 2 runs, 1 rbi; A Brown 1x3, 1 run; Stuckey 1x3, 1 run; E. Middleton 1x2, 1 run. MW, Fenske 1x3, 1 run; Taft 1x4, 1 rbi; Munsterteiger 2x4, 2 runs, 1 rbi; A. Smith 2x4, 1 run, 2 rbi; Davel 1x2, 1 rbi; Ruth 1x3, 1 run, 1 rbi; Baldon 2x2, 1 run. 2B: Gustafson, Bishop. 3B: Munsterteiger.
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so): BM, E. Middleton (W, 7.0-11-6-2-1-3). MW, Wenger (L,2.2-5-4-3-2-1); Baldon (2.1-3-3-3-0-3); Millmann (1.0-1-0-0-1-1).
MILTON 1, BRODHEAD 0
Milton 000 000 1 — 1 3 1
Brodhead 000 000 0 — 0 1 4
Leading hitters: M, Wolf 2x3, 1 run; Knoble 1x2. Br, Leitzen 1x3. 2B: Wolf.
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so): Br, Risum (L,7.0-3-1-0-0-11). M, Baker (L,7.0-1-0-0-1-11).
HONONEGAH 16, R. EAST 0
Hononegah 282 4 — 16 12 0
R. East 000 0 — 0 0 1
Leading hitters: Hon, Bennett 2x3, 2 runs, 1 rbi; Williams 3x4, 2 runs, 1 rbi; Sendele 2x2, 2 runs.
Pitching: Hon, Nosbisch (W,2.0-0-0-0-1-3); Calhoun (2.0-0-0-0-0-5). RE, Pacheco (1.0-2-2-0-0-1); Bergstrom (3.0-10-14-14-8-0).