BELOIT—Considering Beloit Memorial’s boys soccer team was throttled by Verona 8-0 during the Big Eight Conference regular season, people might start describing their WIAA sectional semifinal as one of those classic David vs. Goliath matchups.
For analogies, Brian Denu would no doubt rather look at it as the scrawny guy getting sand kicked in his face by the bully at the beach, taking some time to build himself up and then eventually getting his sweet revenge.
Thursday night, soccer fans will no doubt learn how much the Purple Knights (10-5-4) have improved. They travel to the Wildcats’ turf field for a 7 p.m. game. A 4-3 sudden death shootout victory over Madison Memorial in the regional final has done worlds for Beloit’s confidence.
Denu admits he was up to about 4 a.m. himself “reliving it all.”
“When you’re in the moment you don’t really get a chance to appreciate it, but once you reflect on all the ups and downs and craziness that happens, it was pretty amazing,” he said.
The coach isn’t worried about his team peaking emotionally in that game.
“I don’t think it will take long for these guys to refocus,” he said. “This is a team that handled us pretty easily during the season and they’re a beast to prepare for, even for a group that is as locked in as our guys are.”
While Verona (17-3) finished third in the Big Eight behind Middleton and Madison Memorial, Denu said the Wildcats are in a class by themselves when they’re playing at their best.
“They have three players who are outstanding offensive players, including a junior (Connor Gage) who just (verbally) committed to the (Wisconsin) Badgers,” Denu said. “We have four days to prepare, but with Verona there is a lot to prepare for.”
Gage had two goals and two assists as Verona thumped Sun Prairie West 5-1 to win its regional title.
Denu said the Knights don’t look like the same team that took the pounding at Verona earlier in the season.
“One of our center backs got hurt three minutes into the game and everything went downhill from there,” the coach said. “We were on our heels the whole game. (Leading scorer) Baylor didn’t play the second half. We weren’t able to get him the ball. While we can learn from that game I think we are a completely different team. Three of the four guys who will start on the back on Thursday didn’t play at all the last time we played them. So we’ll send out a much stronger defense this time around.”
The Wildcats haven’t been unstoppable, however. They lost to the Spartans and Middleton, both by 2-0 scores, during the Big Eight season.
Of course Beloit pulled out all the stops in Saturday’s regional final, even having 6-foot-5 Baylor Denu move to goalkeeper for the shootout.
“We had talked about that last year if we were in a shootout situation, but we hadn’t mentioned it this year,” Denu said. “When we headed to the shootout he said he wanted to take the shots. I initially interpreted that as he wanted to take one of the shots and I told him of course you’re going to take one of the shots. But he meant moving into goal.”
Baylor replaced his sophomore brother Beckham, but there wasn’t any sibling rivalry to worry about.
“Beckham had played a great game, but penalty kicks are not his specialty,” Coach Denu said. “Baylor has some experience with that and he is the senior. He is athletic and has a little longer reach than Beckham and gets down a little quicker. It was a pretty easy decision to make once we had a meeting of the minds.”
The decision worked out well as Baylor had a key save, not to mention made his shot.
“It will definitely be a challenge, but the way we’re playing we definitely have a shot,” Coach Denu said. “We have to prepare well and play well. The kids have done a good job of buying in. Some of the things we haven’t practiced and changed in the middle of the game have worked out well because no one has panicked.”
The Knights will no doubt still rely on Baylor Denu, but they’ve gotten offense from a number of other sources down the stretch, including Diego Gama, who scored a key game-tying goal Saturday.