BELOIT—Considering Beloit Memorial’s boys soccer team was throttled by Verona 8-0 during the Big Eight Conference regular season, people might start describing their WIAA sectional semifinal as one of those classic David vs. Goliath matchups.

For analogies, Brian Denu would no doubt rather look at it as the scrawny guy getting sand kicked in his face by the bully at the beach, taking some time to build himself up and then eventually getting his sweet revenge.

