BELOIT—Beloit Turner’s Trojans cracked 18 hits, including a three-run home run by Jackson Burk, as they walloped Whitewater 30-3 in baseball Friday afternoon.
While a number of Trojans had big days with the bat, Burk’s was the biggest. He doubled in a run in the first inning, homered to knock in three in the second and then later in that same inning smacked a two-run double. Burk finished 3-for-3 with six RBIs.
Cal Ries was also 3-for-3 for Turner with a pair of RBIs and Connor Hughes was 2-for-4 with three runs scored and two RBIs. Will Lauterbach knocked in four runs.
Burk started the game on the mound for Turner and pitched two scoreless innings, striking out four. Will Lauterbach pitched the next two innings, allowing two hits and an unearned run with five strikeouts. Hughes finished up, allowing a hit and two runs in one inning.
• BOXSCORE: Beloit Turner 30, Whitewater 3.
Whitewater..000 12—3 3 5
Turner……..3 13 1 13 x—30 18 1
WHITEWATER (ab-r-h-rbi)—Jones 3-0-1-0; Sheffield 2-1-1-1; Raglin 2-0-1-1; Fera 2-0-0-0; Sagrero 2-0-0-0; Zajckl 2-0-0-0; Porcaro 1-1-0-0; Friend 2-0-0-0; Sagrero 1-1-0-0. Totals: 17-3-3-2.
BELOIT TURNER (ab-r-h-rbi)—Giddley 3-3-1-1; Buckley 1-1-0-1; Hughes 4-3-2-3; Lauterbach 4-3-1-4; Burk 3-1-3-6; Kurth 2-2-1-0; Ries 3-0-3-2; Torsini 1-4-1-2; Hoenig 1-2-1-1; Ovist 2-1-1-0; Halon 1-2-0-1; Fell 2-1-1-1; Stelter 1-3-0-1; McMahon 1-1-1-0; Fogel 3-2-1-1; Cook 1-1-0-1; Fossum 1-1-0-1.
2B: Ries, Burk 2. HR: Jackson. SB: Hughes.
Pitching: WW, Sagrero (L), 1 2-3 inn, 12 hits, 16 runs, 10 ER, 4 BB, 1 SO; Zajckl, 1 2-3, 4 hits, 6 runs, 3 ER, 1 BB, 1 SO; Sheffield, 1-3 inn., 1 hit, 5 runs, 5 ER, 2 BB, 0 SO; Orngrero 0 inn., 1 hit, 3 runs, 0 ER, 2 BB, 0 SO; Porcaro, 1-3 inn., 0 hits, 0 runs, 1 BB, 0 SO. BT, Burk (W), 2.0 inn., 0 hits, 0 runs, 0 BB, 4 SO; Lauterbach, 2.0 inn., 2 hits, 1 run, 0 ER, 1 BB, 5 SO; Hughes, 1.0 inn., 1 hit, 2 runs, 2 ER, 4 BB, 1 SO.
• PREP TRACK AND FIELD: Beloit Memorial got its season underway in the tough Madison West Relays. The boys team did. The girls had a transportation foul-up and didn’t make it to the meet at the UW Shell.
The boys meet had some of the top teams in not just the Big Eight Conference, but in the entire state.
The Purple Knights had problems keeping up, but the Big Eight did well. Verona’s Javon Presley won the 55-meter dash (6.34 seconds) and Madison Memorial’s Anthony Ward was runnerup (6.36). Ward was third in the 200 and won the long jump (22-04.00).
Madison West sophomore Zach Temple was first in the 1600 in 4:33.23 and the Regents’ Casey Peterson was second in the 55 hurdles (7.74).
Madison East’s Manjot Singh was fifth in the 400.
Beloit junior Cavari Kramer had a top-20 finish in the 200 (18th, 25.96). Senior Evan James was 16th in the 800 (2:09.44). The team of Decarlos Nora, Amarii Green, Kramer and Jayden Harriel was 12th in the 4x100 relay (47.16).
D.C. Everest won the team title with 59 points. Verona was second with 53 and Hartford third with 46.