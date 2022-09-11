ELKHORN, Wis.—Kori Burnett was third in the 50 freestyle (30.35) and fifth in the 100 butterfly (1:14.43) to help Beloit Memorial finish fourth in the Elks Invitational Saturday at Elkhorn High School.

Burlington won the title with 533 points, followed by Milton (413), Elkhorn (393), Beloit (256), Whitewater (253), Janesville Parker (197), Delavan-Darien (55), Elkhorn Jayvees (42) and Prairie St. Catherine Aquatics (20).

