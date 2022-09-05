WAUNAKEE, Wis.—Beloit Memorial’s boys soccer team suffered its first loss of the season, falling to Kenosha Bradford on Saturday afternoon 2-1 in the Waunakee Invitational.

Bradford scored the first goal of the game in the 28th minute. Beloit answered with JayJay Plascencia scoring his first goal of the season on a shot outside the box in the 35th minute. Saul Ramos picked up an assist.

