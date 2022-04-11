MACHESNEY PARK, Ill.—Hononegah’s softball team scored in every inning except one and blasted 22 hits as it routed rival Harlem 20-8 in its NIC-10 opener at the HCC diamond Monday.
The Indians struck early and led 5-0 before the Huskies rallied for five runs of their own in the bottom of the second inning.
Hononegah answered with a three-run fourth featuring a two-run single by Joscelyn Bennett, who was 5-for-5, along with an RBI single by Zoey Calhoun.
It was pretty much all Hononegah after that. The Indians scored a solo run in the fifth, six in the sixth and five in the seventh inning.
In addition to picking up the victory in relief by allowing two runs over four innings with six strikeouts, Lexi Bach also went 4-for-4 at the plate. Briella Sendele was 3-for-4 with two home runs and six runs batted in. Dani Franz was 2-for-5 with a home run, two runs scored and three RBIs and Calhoun was 2-for-3 with a run scored and two RBIs.
Calhoun finished in the pitcher’s circle, allowing an unearned run in 1 1-3 innings.
• BRODHEAD 15, EAST TROY 1: The Cardinals kept rolling merrily along, collecting 19 hits in routing East Troy.
Sophia Leitzen led the way with four hits in five trips. Taetum Hoesly and Cora Hafen each had three hits and Ava Risum, McKenna Young and Daisy Nelson had two apiece.
Young picked up the victory in the pitcher’s circle with nine strikeouts, holding East Troy to one hit.
• SOUTH BELOIT 4, ASHTON-FRANKLIN CENTER 0: Trinity Mesch pitched a 1-hit shutout with 19 strikeouts to power the winning SoBos. Miah Higgins had two his and an RBI for the winners while Vesta Ferguson also knocked in a run.
Linescores:
Hononegah 20, Harlem 8
Hononegah…230 316 5—20 22 2
Harlem……...050 012 0—8 8 4
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so): Hono: Armstrong 1.2-3-5-1-4-4; Bach (W) 4.0-2-2-2-1-6; Calhoun 1.1-3-1-0-0-2. Harlem: A. Schwanke (L) 5.1-14-12-8-1-4; McIntyre 1.2-8-8-7-2-3.
Leading hitters: Hono: Bennett 5x5, 3 runs, 5 RBI; Calhoun 2x3, 1 run, 2 RBI; Franz 2x5, 2 runs, 3 RBI; Sendele 3x4, 2 runs, 6 RBI; Bach 4x4, 1 run. Harlem: Howard 3x4, 1 run, 3 RBI. 2B: Bennett 2, McMaster (H), Sendele, Kinney (H), Schwanke. HR: Sendele 2, Franz, Howard. SB: Bennett, Klinko (H), Kinney.
Brodhead 15, East Troy 1
Brodhead….652 11—15 19 0
East Troy….000 10—1 1 3
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so): Br: Young (W) 5,0-1-1-1-1-9; ET, Schreiber (L) 5.0-19-15-12-2-1.
Leading hitters: Br: Risum 2x4, 2 runs, 2 RBI; Young 2x5, 1 run; Leitzen 4x5, 3 runs, 3 RBI; Hoesly 3x4, 2 RBI; Hafen 3x4, 3 runs, 5 RBI. 2B: Hafen, Leitzen, Risum, Young. 3B: Hoesly.
• BASEBALL: HONONEGAH 14, HARLEM 0 (5 inn.): Winning pitcher Ryan Anderson was the beneficiary of all the offense, although he also contributed to some of it with two hits and two RBIs.
He didn’t need much help anyway. He tossed a five-inning 1-hitter with eight strikeouts and just one walk.
Maddux Hibbard was 3-for-4 for the Indians and Landen Seymour was 2-for-3. Bryce Goodwine and Bowen Smith belted home runs for the Indians, who improved to 4-1 overall and 1-0 in the NIC-10.