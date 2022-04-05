EAST TROY, Wis. — Jackson Burk pitched a 2-hitter with eight strikeouts and Beloit Turner smacked 13 hits in a 13-3 rout of host East Troy on Tuesday.
Only one of the three runs charged to Burk was earned. He walked three.
Turner led only 4-3 after East Troy scored three runs in the bottom of the fourth. Turner added a run in the fifth and then exploded for eight in the sixth.
Connor Hughes led Turner with a 3-for-4 game that included two runs scored and two RBIs. Konner Giddley, Will Lauterbach and Brayden McMahon each had two hits. Lauterbach had two doubles and McMahon and Giddley both knocked in two runs.
• LINESCORE: Turner 13, East Troy 3 (6 inn.)
Beloit Turner….110 218 – 13 13 2
East Troy…….000 300 – 3 2 4
Pitching: BT, Burk (W) 6.0 inn., 2 hits, 3 runs, 1 ER, 3 BB, 8 SO; ET, Jonson (L) 3 2-3 inn., 2 hits, 2 runs, 1 ER, 3 BB, 6 SO; Theys 1 1-3 inn., 9 hits, 10 runs, 8 ER, 3 BB, 2 SO; Fox 2-3 inn., 2 hits, 1 runs, 1 ER, 0 BB, 0 SO.
Leading hitters–BT, Giddley 2x4, 2 runs, 2 RBIs; Hughes 3x4, 2 runs, 2 RBI; Lautherbach 2x5, 1 run, 1 RBI; McMahon 2x4, 1 run, 2 RBI.
2B: Halon (BT), Lauterbach 2. 3B: Hughes.
• McHENRY 2, HONONEGAH 0: Visiting McHenry scored twice in the fourth inning and that was all the offense at Weber Field Tuesday afternoon. Left-hander Ryan Anderson was saddled with the loss despite allowing only four hits.
Hononegah finished with six hits.
• PREP SOFTBALL: BRODHEAD 11, BIG FOOT 1 (5 inn.): After freshman Ava Risum beat River Valley 2-0 with a 3-hit shutout and 13 strikeouts on Monday, McKenna Young pitched a 1-hitter in Tuesday’s victory over Big Foot.
Young finished with one walk and 11 strikeouts. The run charged to her was unearned.
The Cardinals banged out 10 hits, including two apiece by Risum, Young and Alexis Kammerer. Jaelyn Hilliard had the big blow, however, with a grand slam home run.
• LINESCORE: Brodhead 11, Big Foot 0
Big Foot….010 00 – 1 1 1
Brodhead..605 0x – 11 10 0
Pitching: BF, Bauman (L) 1.0 inn., 2 hits, 6 runs, 0 ER, 5 BB, 0 SO; Kynell 3.0 inn., 8 hits, 5 runs, 5 ER, 1 BB, 3 SO. Br, Young (W), 5.0 inn., 1 hit, 1 run, 0 ER, 1 BB, 11 SO.
Leading hitters: BF, Kynell 1x2. Br., Risum 2x3, 2 runs; Young 2x2, 1 RBI; Hoesly 1x3, 1 run, 1 RBI; Hilliard 1x2, 2 runs, 4 RBI; Kammerer, 2x3, 1 run, 2 RBI. 2B: Kynell. HR: Hilliard.
• PECATONICA 4, SOUTH BELOIT 1: The SoBos lost a tough one on the road as winning Pecatonica managed just one hit off the duo of Whitney Schnack and Trinity Mesch, but six errors were the team’s undoing.
Schnack had eight strikeouts in three innings and Mesch had nine. Mesch and Mikayla Peterson accounted for the SoBos’ only hits.
• CLINTON 15, WHITEWATER 1: Freshman Ashley Theisen threw a 1-hitter and the Cougars had just one error in routing the host Whippets. Paige Hendricks also contributed a diving catch.
Theisen struck out eight batters.
• LINESCORE: Clinton 15, Whitewater 1:
Clinton……334 32 – 15 14 2
Whitewater…000 10 – 1 1 3
Pitching: C, Theisen (W) 5 inn., 3 hits, 2 runs, 2 ER, 0 BB, 1 SO. WW, Kopecky (L) 1.2 inn., 4 hits, 6 runs, 1 ER, 0 BB, 1 SO; Lesperance 0.1, 5 hits, 4 runs, 3 ER, 0 BB, 0 SO; Kubicz 2 inn., 2 hits, 3 runs, 3 ER, 0 BB, 3 SO; Bohmann 1.0, 3 hits, 2 runs, 2 ER, 0 BB, 1 SO.
Leading hitters: C, Teubert 2x3, Theisen 2x4, Hendricks 3x4, Knueppel 2x2. 2B: Teubert, Hendricks, Garcia, Matts, Krahn (WW).
• McHENRY 2, HONONEGAH 0: Visiting McHenry scored twice in the fourth inning and that was all the offense at Weber Field Tuesday afternoon. Left-hander Ryan Anderson was saddled with the loss despite allowing only four hits.
Hononegah finished with six hits.