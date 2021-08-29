BDN_210830_BMHSsoccer
Beloit Memorial’s Eamonn Rougvie (24) tries to get past Milton’s Gavin Clarquist during Saturday’s game at Jacobson Field.

 Photo by Tim Moore

BELOIT—Baylor Denu scored two first-half goals and Beloit Memorial held on for a 2-1 non-conference victory over visiting Milton Saturday at Jacobson Field.

“It was a gutty effort as we were missing several key players due to family obligations and had only a handful of subs,” Beloit head coach Brian Denu said.

The Purple Knights took the lead at 31:08 after the Red Hawks were called for a handball in the box. Baylor Denu buried the penalty kick in the back of the net.

Beloit’s second goal came less than a minute later. Baylor Denu intercepted a Milton pass at midfield and dribble around several defenders before scoring at 32:01.

Milton’s goal came with less than eight minutes left, by Deegan Riley.

The Knights travel to Lake Geneva Badger Monday and host East Troy at 5 p.m. Tuesday for a pair of non-conference games.

• PREP VOLLEYBALL: The Brodhead Cardinals began their season with a solid third-place finish at the Cougar/Viking Volleyball Tournament.

The Cardinals fell to beat Janesville Craig in the maximum three sets before sweeping Elkhorn.

They fell to Edgerton 25-22, 17-25, 13-15 in a tight match before being swept by Sauk Prairie.

Brodhead finished the tournament by winning the third-place game over Whitnall 24-26, 25-15, 15-8.

Sauk Prairie took home first place in the tournament, beating Edgerton in the final match.

