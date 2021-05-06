MADISON, Wis. — The Beloit Memorial boys golf team continued its strong season with a victory in a Big Eight quadrangular Thursday afternoon at Yahara Hills Golf Course.
The Purple Knights ended with a total of 338, 17 strokes better than second-place Madison West.
Griffin Oberneder fired a four-over 76 to easily earn medalist honors. Kai Wong had an 86, Connor Churchill shot 87 and Alex Hoey fired an 89.
The Knights will host the Beloit Invitational Friday afternoon at Krueger-Haskell Golf Course.
• BASEBALL: EDGERTON 11, CLINTON 0: Carson Dupuis threw a no-hitter as the Crimson Tide cruised past Clinton Thursday afternoon in a five-inning game.
Strikeouts accounted for 12 of Dupuis' 15 outs recorded.
The Tide scored six runs in the second inning to break the game open.