MILTON, Wis.—JJ Plascencia scored two goals and Baylor Denu one as Beloit Memorial’s boys soccer team handed Milton its first loss of the season 3-0 Saturday afternoon.
Milton was 7-0-1 heading into the game, but the Purple Knights controlled the action most of the game. They outshot the Red Hawks 17-8 and had 11 corner kicks to Milton’s four.
“We took advantage of their three defender system by applying pressure on their defenders every time they touched the ball and overloading the middle of the field to win any ball they would try to clear quickly,” Beloit head coach Brian Denu said. “Rogelio Escalera, Alonso Martinez and Pablo Guzman-Gayton did a great job controlling the center of the field and finding players quickly once winning possession.”
The coach said Plascencia played his best game of the season and the Knights also got terrific performances from freshman midfielder Miguel Aguilar and Diego Gama, who slowed down Milton’s best player, Deegan Riley.
Goaltender Beckham Denu had six saves, with two of them off free kicks.
“Really proud of the effort by all the guys today,” Denu said. “If we continue to get different guys stepping up every game, we are going to be tough to beat. Today it was JJ, Britton and Miguel offensively and Diego and Beckham defensively. So excited to see how we continue to improve and get better.”
Collecting assists for Beloit were Sala, Denu and Joel White.
Beloit (6-1-2) will host Madison La Follette Tuesday.
• Big Foot edged out visiting Whitewater 3-1 in a Thursday game. Hudson Torrez scored two goals and assisted on one by Yeison Santos. Winning goalie Ben Grant had eight saves.
• GOLF: Beloit Memorial’s Sarah Ramsden took 13th place with a 78 in the 27th annual Janesville Parker Invitational at Riverside Golf Course on Saturday.
First place went to Norah Roberts of Union Grove with a 67. Waunakee’s Izzi Stricker was second at 69.
Middleton took the team title with a 308 score, edging Waunakee (311) and Union Grove (313).
• VOLLEYBALL: Brodhead won the Taylor Invitational in Edgerton with Altoona finishing second and the host Crimson Tide third.
Alexis Kammerer earned the tournament MVP and teammate Abbie Dix also was named to the all-tournament team.
Brodhead defeated Edgerton 25-12, 25-20; Cuba City 25-20, 25-21; Clinton 25-12, 25-11; Deerfield 25-8, 25-11 and Janesville Craig 25-15, 25-13. In overall statistics, Dix led with 55 kills and six blocks while Kirsten Fish had 43 kills. Alexis Kammerer led the Cards in aces (9) and assists (124). Kaidynce Bevars had a team-high 38 digs.
In a match Thursday, Brodhead’s girls swept Jefferson 3-0 (25-7, 25-14, 25-12). Alexis Kammerer had 10 aces and 21 assists and Fish had 11 kills to lead the Cardinals. Jaelyn Hillard paced Brodhead with eight digs.
• TENNIS: Big Foot edged out Saint Mary’s Springs Academy 4-3 thanks to dominating doubles competition.
Jameson Gregory and Josie Giroux won 6-3, 6-2 at No. 1 doubles. Nicole Counter and Lauren Decker won 6-3, 6-4 at No.2 and Ryann Grunow and Addie Larson won 6-1, 6-2 at No. 3. The lone Chief to win in singles was No. 4 Hannah Grever, 6-1, 5-7, 10-7 over SMSA’s Grace Wagner.