MADISON, Wis.—The Beloit Memorial boys cross country team took 10th place at the Big Eight Conference Grade Level Meet Tuesday at Lake Farm County Park.

The meet was broken into sections with freshmen racing with sophomores and juniors racing with seniors.

Sophomore Aidan Greenlee was the top finisher for the boys as he took 24th place out of 143 runners with a personal record time of 19:33.2. Freshman Arthur Duffy was 85th after finishing in 22:41.0.

Junior Anthony Ferrera was 48th out of 105 runners in the junior/senior race after he finished in 20:14.1. Brayden Bye was next in 69th as he ended with a time of 21:05.6.

The girls team did not have enough runners to place as a team, but it did have several athletes competing.

Sophomore Audrey Mills Brown finished 125th out of 141 runners with a time of 33:16.5.

Senior Jeanett Gutierrez grabbed 42nd place out of 64 people in the junior/senior race as she finished in 26:08.5.

The Knights are off until Saturday when they will compete in the Midwest Cross Country Class at 9 a.m. at Blackhawk Golf Course in Janesville.

• GIRLS VOLLEYBALL: Host Clinton fell to Edgerton 3-0 (18-25, 13-25, 10-25) in a Rock Valley match.

The Cougars were led by Jayden Nortier with eight kills. Jenna Shinkus had two aces and three blocks and Allie bell had 14 digs. Jenna Gunnink led with six assists.

• BOYS VOLLEYBALL: Beloit Memorial fell to visiting Middleton 4-0 (10-25, 11-25, 19-25, 15-17) in a match played Monday night.

Leading the Knights were Danny Hereford (six kills, six digs), Brooks Mitchell (seven assists, six digs) and Kai Wong (one ace, six digs).