BDN_220914_BMHSCC
Beloit Memorial sophomore Aidan Greenlee finished 24th out of 143 runners in the frosh/sophomore race in a personal best 19:33.2. The meet was held at Lake Farm County Park in Madison.

 Photo by Lisa Moore

MADISON, Wis.—The Beloit Memorial boys cross country team took 10th place at the Big Eight Conference Grade Level Meet Tuesday at Lake Farm County Park.

The meet was broken into sections with freshmen racing with sophomores and juniors racing with seniors.

