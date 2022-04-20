BELOIT — What looked like a clear pitchers’ duel after three scoreless innings changed in a big way as Beloit Memorial’s baseball team plated five runs in the fourth inning Tuesday against Madison East.
Purgolders pitcher Frost Ohleson had allowed only a double by Ryan Mechanic through three innings, but Mechanic had been equally effective on the mound at Pohlman Field. He also had held East to one hit through three.
The Purgolders were able to score twice on a pair of hits and walks in the top of the fourth, but Beloit answered in the bottom half with five runs and went on to post a 7-4 victory in Big Eight Conference action.
Aiden Sanwick opened the inning with a double and Tre’ Carroll moved him to third with a bunt single. Both scored on a base hit by Brooks Mitchell. After Mitchell stole second, he took third when Owen West reached on an error. West then stole second and both scored when East committed a two-base error on a grounder by Ruddy Ramirez.
Ramirez scored on a single by Decarlos Nora.
Nora came on in relief for Beloit and allowed two more runs over four hits over the next three innings. The Knights tacked on two insurance runs in the sixth when Martinez drove in Mitchell and West.
The Knights travel to East on Thursday and return to Pohlman Field for a doubleheader next Wednesday against Middleton.
• NORTH BOONE 4, ROCKFORD CHRISTIAN 2: Chandler Alderman pitched another stellar game for North Boone as he scattered seven hits and allowed two runs in seven innings. He walked one and struck out nine.
Alderman also led the Vikings on offense, going 2-for-4 with a run scored and two RBIs.
• TRACK AND FIELD: Beloit Memorial’s boys had three first places in a Big Eight dual meet at Jacobson Field.
Danny Armelin won the 110-meter hurdles (16.9 seconds) and took second in the 300 hurdles (46.9). Evan James won the 800 (2:08.1) and the 4x400 relay was first with McGregor Mayse, Saul Ramos, Eamonn Rougvie and James finishing in 3:31.6.
The Knights girls team had five first places, three by Olivia Cronin, who won the 100 hurdles (18.6), the 300 hurdles (56.0) and the triple jump (32-5). The 4x100 relay team won in 57.7. Kylie White won the 3200 (13:55.4).
• GOLF: RVC MINI MEET: Edgerton dominated an RVC Mini Meet held Tuesday at Yahara Hills and hosted by McFarland with 164 strokes.
Evansville finished second with 186, followed by Whitewater (190), Turner (192), Brodhead (194), Big Foot (195), McFarland (198), East Troy (208) and Jefferson (217).
Big Foot’s Patrick Corey was medalist with a 39.