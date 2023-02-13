WALWORTH, Wis.—The Beloit Turner boys basketball team held a slim 33-27 lead over Big Foot on Monday night and needed a spark to pull away in the second half.
Cue junior Tyshawn Teague-Johnson and senior Will Lauterbach.
The two combined for 27 points after halftime as the Trojans pulled away for a 77-58 win over the Chiefs.
Big Foot had some balanced scoring and hit some key three-pointers in the first half to keep pace with second-place Turner, who came into the game on an eight-game win streak.
Teague-Johnson had 11 points in the first half as he finished with a team-high 26 points.
The Chiefs found points from six different players in the second-half, but it just wasn’t enough to overcome the duo of Lauterbach and Teague-Johnson.
Lauterbach had 21 points. Senior Evan Penniman had 17 points.
Monday night’s game was also Turner statistician Karl Miller’s 925th consecutive game.
• GIRLS BASKETBALL: BRODHEAD 47, JEFFERSON 40: Addie Yates hit four 3-pointers en route to 16 points, Abbie Dix added 15 and Brodhead held off visiting Jefferson in Rock Valley Conference play on Monday.
Alecia Dahl contributed 13 points for the Cardinals, who won the first meeting 44-31 on Jan. 5. Yates and Dix had 10 second-half points apiece.
Ayianna Johnson scored 15 of her game-high 17 points after half for the Eagles (10-13, 8-9 in conference) before fouling out on a block-charge call at the 3-minute mark. Ashlyn Enke added eight of her 10 points before the break.
Jefferson led early on before Johnson was saddled with a pair of quick fouls. The Cardinals (16-6, 13-4) then caught wind in their sails, claiming a 21-12 halftime edge. The Eagles clawed back to within three points but could not get any closer in the second half.
Jefferson hosts Evansville for Senior Night on Thursday to close out the regular season.
• BELOIT MEMORIAL 61, MILWAUKEE HAMILTON 16: The Purple Knights led 29-12 at halftime and held the hosts to just four points in the second half of the non-conference romp.
LaNasia Dubois led balanced Beloit with 18 points. Jocelyn Tibbets, Shadera Richardson, Sophie Alverson and Kamille Thomas all had eight apiece.
• CAMBRIA-FRIESLAND 46, PARKVIEW 44: Parkview led Cambria-Friesland 26-22, but fell just short at home.
Camilla Hauser had 15 points to lead the Vikings, who also got 11 points from Jazmyn Wiedmer.
TURNER 77, BIG FOOT 58
BF…..27 31—58
BT……33 44—77
BIG FOOT (fg ft-fta pts)—Torrez 5 1-2 12, Paul 1 2-2 4, Gerdes 3 0-0 7, Penniman 5 4-8 17, Corey 2 0-0 5, Hollen 1 0-0 2, Nordmeyer 4 1-2 9, Robinson 1 0-0 2. Totals: 22 8-14 58.
TURNER (fg ft-fta pts)—Howard 2 4-6 8, Giddley 3 1-2 8, Teague-Johnson 10 4-5 26, Lauterbach 9 2-5 21, Hoppe 3 2-4 8, Sutherland 2 1-1 6. Totals: 29 14-23 77.
3-pointers: BF 6 (Penniman 3, Torrez, Gerdes, Corey), BT 5 (Teague-Johnson 2, Giddley, Lauterbach, Sutherland) Fouled out: Robinson Total fouls: BF 18, BT 15.
BRODHEAD 47, JEFFERSON 40
Jefferson….12 28 — 40
Brodhead…21 26 — 47
JEFFERSON (fg fta-ftm pts) — Mengel 2 0-0 4, Kaus 0 0-2 0, Messmann 1 2-2 4, Johnson 7 3-4 17, Krause 1 0-0 2, Dobson 0 0-2 0, Lenz 1 0-0 3, Enke 4 0-0 10. Totals 15 5-10 40.
BRODHEAD (fg ft-fta pts) — Yates 4 4-5 16, Dahl 4 4-5 13, Kammerer 0 0-1 0, Schooff 0 1-2 1, Hoesly 1 0-0 2, Dix 7 1-1 15. Totals 15 10-14 47.
3-pointers: J (Enke 2, Lenz 1) 3; B (Yates 4, Dahl 1) 5. Total fouls: J 13, B 13. Fouled out: J: Johnson.
BELOIT 61, HAMILTON 16
Beloit…….29 32 — 61
Hamilton.12 4 — 16
BELOIT MEMORIAL (fg ft-fta pts) — Richardson 1 6-8 8, Ingram 1 0-0 2, Thomas 3 1-2 18, Tibbetts 2 3-6 8, Dubois 5 5-5 18, Alverson 3 1-2 8, Dumas 2 0-0 4, Figueroa 1 1-2 3, Amaya 1 0-0 2. Totals: 19 17-25 61.
HAMILTON (fg ft-fta pts) — Konnah 2 0-0 4, Manuel 3 1-2 8, Hart 2 0-0 4. Totals: 7 1-2 16.
3-pointers: BM 4 (Thomas, Tibbetts, Dubois, Alverson), Ham 1 (Manuel). Fouled out: none. Total fouls: BM 8.