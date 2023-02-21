MADISON, Wis. — Senior Rico Yarbrough scored 48 points for the second time this season and Beloit Memorial pummeled host Madison West 94-65 in Big Eight Conference basketball Tuesday night.

Yarbrough had 26 points in the first half as Beloit took a 40-35 lead. He added 22 in the second half as the Knights went off for 54 points.

Recommended for you