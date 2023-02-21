MADISON, Wis. — Senior Rico Yarbrough scored 48 points for the second time this season and Beloit Memorial pummeled host Madison West 94-65 in Big Eight Conference basketball Tuesday night.
Yarbrough had 26 points in the first half as Beloit took a 40-35 lead. He added 22 in the second half as the Knights went off for 54 points.
Jyrell Cousins had 15 points and Fazion Farr added 10 for the Knights (5-18, 3-16), who were 16-of-19 at the free-throw line. Amare Hereford chipped in eight points.
Mike Wilson led the Regents with 16 points. West dropped into the Big Eight basement at 2-17.
GIRLS: EVANSVILLE 34, BELOIT TURNER 32: The Blue Devils’ Maria Messling hit a go ahead field goal in the final minute of a Division 3 WIAA regional game to lift No. 7 Evansville over No. 10 Beloit Turner Tuesday.
It was a hard-fought win for the Blue Devils (16-9 overall, 13-5 Rock Valley Conference) who struggled from the field against a tough Trojans defense.
The smaller Trojans (9-16, 5-13) crowded the paint and made sure the 6-foot Messling had no easy chances at the basket. She still scored 13 of her 20 points in the first half and made her presence known with her offensive rebounding.
Evansville held a two-point lead entering the second half, but the Blue Devils continued to struggle from the field and the Trojans quickly capitalized.
Tied at 20-20, Turner’s Jayla Hodges shot the ball and was fouled by Messling. Hodges hit her first free throw and missed the second. The Trojans grabbed the rebound and Nadilee Fernandez hit a 3-pointer at the top of the key, giving Turner a 27-23 lead.
Evansville rallied and took a 28-27 lead on a 3-pointer by Molly Hanson. The Trojans answered with a layup by Portia Segerstrom and another by Fernandez for a 31-28 advantage.
Evansville’s Jer’Novia Hermanson nailed a 3-pointer to tie the game. On Turner’s next possession, Hodges drew another foul from Messling and made one of her shotsfor a 32-31 lead.
Messling hit a mid-range shot over two Turner defenders to give the Blue Devils a lead. Evansville blocked Turner’s next shot and hit one free throw after getting intentionally fouled, sealing its 34-32 victory.
“Our message in the locker room was that you can be disappointed and a loss like this hurts because our kids played our tails off,” said Turner coach Nick Faralli. “We asked them just to leave it out there for 36 minutes and we’ll see what the scoreboard says. You can be proud of your effort in defeat and that’s exactly what we are. We’re proud of our kids. They gave us everything that they had. They executed the game plan the way that we wanted it to be executed. Unfortunately, we just didn’t get a couple of shots to fall at the end.”
BOYS: BMHS 94, M. WEST 65
BELOIT MEMORIAL (fg ft-fta pts) — Yarbrough 20 5-6 48, Jenkins 2 1-2 5, Cousins 6 3-5 15, Farr 3 4-5 10, Hereford 3 2-2 8, Karl 3 0-0 6, Clark 1 0-0 2. Totals: 38 16-19 94.
MADISON WEST (fg ft-fta pts) — Mosley 4 0-2 8, Dom 3 0-0 8, Stouffer 2 0-0 6, Wilson 6 3-6 16, C. Liggon 2 1-1 5, E. Liggon 0 0-2 0, Gavins 3 0-0 6, Nicholas 0 2-2 2, Pender 1 1-1-1 3, Carr 2 2-2 7, Daniels 0 0-2 0, Matthews 0 2-2 2. Totals: 25 8-17 65,
3-pointers: BM 2 (Yarbrough 2), MW 6 (Dom 2, Stouffer 2, Wilson, Carr). Fouled out: Nicholas. Total fouls: BM 16, MW 19.
GIRLS: EVANSVILLE 34, BELOIT TURNER 32
Evansville (34)---Maves 0-1-1, Hermanson 2-1-6, Messling 8-3-20, Hanson 1-0-3, Dobbs 1-0-2, Vogl 1-0-2. Totals 13-5-34.
Turner (32)---Segerstrom 2-2-7, House 1-0-2, Fernandez 1-1-4, Kramer 0-1-1, Babilius 4-1-10, Hodges 2-2-8. Totals 11-7-32.
Halftime—Evansville 20, Turner 18. 3-point goals—Evansville 3 (Hermanson, Messling, Hanson), Turner 3 (Segerstrom, Fernandez, Babilius). Missed free throws—Evansville 6, Turner 9. Team fouls—Evansville 16, Turner 17.