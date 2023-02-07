MADISON, Wis.—Beloit Memorial sophomore LaNasia Dubois had a night to remember as she put up a whopping 37 points against Madison La Follette on Tuesday night.
Dubois hit four treys while going 11-for-15 from the free-throw line in the career-best performance.
Despite the outstanding performance, the Purple Knights fell to the host Lancers 78-67.
La Follette’s Alayna West poured on 20 points in the first half on her way to a 34-point night, but Beloit only trailed 43-40 at halftime.
Sophomore SaDera Richardson added 16 points for Beloit, which was outscored 35-27 in the second half.
• BRODHEAD 51, EAST TROY 26: The host Cardinals played lock-down defense while using a solid offensive surge in the second half to take down the Trojans.
Brodhead limited East Troy to just 12 first-half points for a 20-12 lead at halftime.
Senior Abbie Dix scored 12 of her 13 points in the second half as the Cardinals cruised to the conference win.
Freshman Alecia Dahl led Brodhead with 15 points while Riley Fitch’s eight points was the Trojans’ highest.
• PARKVIEW 49, PALMYRA-EAGLE 34: The Vikings’ offense steadily kept ahead of the Panthers, turning a 22-19 lead at halftime into a solid win.
Senior Camilla Hauser was hot out of the gates for host Parkview as she accounted for 12 points in the first half as both defenses made it tough to score.
Hauser didn’t let up, pouring on 14 points after halftime for a game-high 26 points as the Vikings won the Trailways-South Conference dual.
• EVANSVILLE 65, BIG FOOT 47: The Blue Devils used an explosive offense and a stout defense to build up a huge lead in its home win over the Chiefs.
Big Foot trailed 44-19 at halftime, a deficit too big for it to overcome.
The Chiefs found some balanced scoring in the second-half while limiting Evansville to 21 points.
Junior Addie Larson and freshman Mya Gonzalez each led Big Foot with 10 points. Ava Brandenburg had a team-high 19 points for the Blue Devils.
• JEFFERSON 31, TURNER 29: Offense was nowhere to be found as a RVC defensive slugfest ended with the Eagles’ Senior Ayianna Johnson hitting two free throws with eight seconds left for the win.
Jefferson held a slim 16-13 lead at halftime as the two teams forced the other to fight and grind for every point.
The Trojans held leading-scorer Johnson to just 13 points. Freshman Jayla Hodges had a team-high nine points for Turner.
McFARLAND 88, CLINTON 50: The host Cougars had all sorts of problems trying to contain McFarland, which went off for 57 points in the first half for a 57-32 lead.
Teagan Mallegni had 19 of her game-high 28 points by halftime. Ava Dean chipped in 17 and Adreienne Kirch had 12. The Spartans (20-2, 15-1) had nine 3-pointers and converted 13-of-20 free throws.
Jayden Nortier led the Cougars with 20 points. Jenna Sinkus had 13 and Tiana Roehl added 10.
• BOYS HOOPS: CLINTON 71, DELAVAN-DARIEN 42: The Cougars rolled past the host Comets on Monday night as Reagan Flickinger had 20 points, eight rebounds and eight assists, and Peyton Bingham and Sawyer Weisensel each had 14 points.
LA FOLLETTE 78, BELOIT 67
BM……40 27—67
LF…..43 35—78
BELOIT MEMORIAL (fg ft-fta pts)—Richardson 5 5-8 16, Thomas 1 0-0 2, Tibbetts 3 3-4 10, Dubois 11 11-15 37, Dumas 1 0-0 2. Totals: 21 19-27 67.
LA FOLLETTE (fg ft-fta pts)—Perkins 0 2-2 2, Caldwell 2 1-2 6, West 13 7-14 34, Driver 1 0-0 3, Mitchell 2 0-0 4, Hayes 9 0-3 19, Bade 3 0-2 6, Olson 2 0-0 4. Totals: 32 10-23 78.
3-pt. Goals: LF 4 (Caldwell, West, Driver, Hayes), BM 6 (Dubois 4, Richardson, Tibbetts). Fouled out: Caldwell, West. Total fouls: LF 20, BM 19.
BRODHEAD 51, EAST TROY 26
ET……………….12 14—26
Brodhead……20 31—51
EAST TROY (fg ft-fta pts)—Vinney 1 0-0 3, L. Aleckson 1 1-2 3, Fitch 4 0-1 8, Au. Cherek 2 2-2 6, An. Cherek 1 0-3 2, Loomis 1 0-2 2, J. Aleckson 1 0-0 2. Totals: 11 3-10 26.
BRODHEAD (fg ft-fta pts)—Yates 3 3-4 9, Hilliard 0 1-7 1, Dahl 7 1-3 15, Kammerer 2 0-0 6, Jones 0 1-2 1, Schoff 0 0-1 0, Hoesly 3 0-2 6, Dix 4 5-7 13. Totals: 19 11-26 51.
3-pt. Goals: Brod 2 (Kammerer 2), ET 1 (Vinney). Fouled out: Fitch. Total fouls: Brod 17, ET 21.
PARKVIEW 49, PALMYRA-EAGLE 34
PE……19 15—34
Park…22 27—49
PALMYRA-EAGLE (fg ft-fta pts)—Fredrick 5 0-0 11, Calderon 3 2-3 9, Covarrubias 1 0-0 2, Taylor 1 0-0 2, Koutsky 2 3-6 7, Neittesheim 1 1-2 3. Totals: 13 6-11 34.
PARKVIEW (fg ft-fta pts)—Anderson 1 0–0 3, Mielke 3 1-3 8, Hauser 9 5-6 26, Brown 1 0-0 2, Klassy 5 0-0 10. Totals: 19 6-9 49.
3-pt. Goals: PE 2 (Calderon, Fredrick), Park 5 (Hauser 3, Anderson, Mielke). Fouled out: None. Total fouls: PE 12, Park 8.
EVANSVILLE 65, BIG FOOT 47
Big Foot…19 28—47
Evansville……44 21—65
BIG FOOT (fg ft-fta pts)—Patek 2 0-0 5, Hummel 1 0-0 3, Gonzalez 5 0-0 10, Lueck 4 0-2 8, Larson 4 1-6 10, Andersen 3 1-2 7, Wilson 2 0-0 4. Totals: 21 2-10 47.
EVANSVILLE (fg ft-fta pts)—Maves 4 0-0 8, Hermanson3 4-4 10, Messling 7 2-4 17, Dobbs 3 1-2 10, Sendelbach 0 1-2 1, Brandenburg 6 6-10 19. Totals: 23 14-22 65.
3-pt. Goals: BF 3 (Patek, Hummel, Larson), EV 5 (Dobbs 3, Messling, Brandenburg). Fouled out: None. Total fouls: BF 14, EV 15.
JEFFERSON 31, TURNER 29
Turner 13 16 — 29
Jefferson 16 15 — 31
TURNER (fg fta-ftm pts)—Segerstrom 1 0-0 2, Combs 0 1-2 1, Fernandez 4 0-2 8, Kramer 1 1-2 3, Babilius 2 0-0 6, Hodges 4 1-4 9. Totals: 12 3-10 29.
JEFFERSON (fg fta-ftm pts)—Mengel 3 2-2 8, Kaus 0 1-2 1, Messmann 1 0-0 3, Johnson 4 5-7 13, Krause 1 0-0 2, Hesse 0 0-2 0, Enke 2 0-0 4. Totals 11 8-13 31.
3-point goals—Turner 2 (Babilius 2), Jefferson 1 (Messmann). Fouled out: None. Total Fouls—Turner 15, Jefferson 11.
McFARLAND 88, CLINTON 50
McFarland….57 31 — 88
Clinton………32 18 — 50
McFARLAND (fg ft-fta pts) — A. Kirch 4 2-3 12, B. Kirch 2 0-0 6, Charbonneau 1 1-2 4, Schneider 1 0-0 3, Freeman 2 0-0 5, Testolin 4 0-1 8, Smith 1 0-0 3, Feldner 1 0-0 2, Dean 7 3-4 17, Mallegni 10 7-10 28. Totals: 33 13-20 88.
CLINTON (fg ft-fta pts) — Wellnitz 0 0-2 0, Maly 0 0-1 0, Mueller 0 1-2 1, Nortier 7 4-6 20, M. Shinkus 1 0-0 2, Bobolz 1 2-3 4, Roehl 4 0-0 10, J. Shinkus 5 2-2 13. Totals: 18 9-16 50.
3-pointers: McF 9 (A. Kirch 2, B. Kirch 2, Charbonneau, Schneider, Freeman, Smith, Mallegni), Clinton 5 (Nortier 2, Roehl 2, J. Shinkus). Fouled out: none. Total fouls: McF 15, Clinton 17.