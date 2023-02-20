ORFORDVILLE, Wis.—Parkview’s Rusty Klitzman had a night he’ll never forget, pouring in a whopping 51 points Friday night as the Vikings boys basketball team took down Madison Country Day 90-61.
The 6-foot-1 senior had 19 points by halftime before an even more impressive second half where he scored 32 points.
He went 8-of-9 from the stripe while scoring on 20 two-pointers and one trey.
Parkview held a slim 34-31 lead over the Prairie Hawks at halftime before Klitzman’s huge second-half propelled them to a rout.
Freshman Aiden Crane was the next highest scorer for the Vikings with 11 points while MCD’s Charles Norland-Au had 20.
• BELOIT TURNER 75, JEFFERSON 60: The Trojans continued their hot-shooting as eight different players scored as they took down the visiting Eagles Friday.
Senior Will Lauterbach had 12 points and junior Tyshawn Teague-Johnson added 11 in the first half as Turner held a 35-27 lead at halftime.
Jefferson scored 33 points in the second half, but the Trojans had 40 as they won their 10th straight game.
Lauterbach finished with 23 points while Teague-Johnson had 19.
• BIG FOOT 65, EAST TROY 50: The Chiefs hit some key 3-pointers early in their win over the host Trojans on Friday night.
Big Foot held a 32-25 lead over East Troy by halftime as it sank five treys in the first half.
Consistent scoring from the Chiefs in the second half helped keep them in front as four different players hit the double-digits.
Senior Evan Penniman had a team-high 17 points while Ryan Weed led East Troy with 16.
• EVANSVILLE 71, CLINTON 58: A 23-point performance from Peyton Bingham wasn’t enough as the Cougars fell at home to the Blue Devils.
Third-place Evansville had a hot touch in the first half as they jumped out to a 37-28 lead behind Kole Johnson’s 13 points.
Sophomore Reagan Flickinger had 12 points for the Cougars while Johnson led Evansville with 26.
• EDGERTON 64, BRODHEAD 49: Despite holding a slim lead at halftime, the host Cardinals fell after a slow offensive second half to the Crimson Tide.
Junior Nathan Engen had 10 points for Brodhead in the first half as it went into the locker room with a 32-30 lead over Edgerton.
But the Crimson Tide limited the Cardinals to just 17 points in the second half as they surged ahead.
Senior Jaxon Dooley had a team-high 13 points for Brodhead while Leyton McKillips had 29 for Edgerton.
• GIRLS: BELOIT MEMORIAL 58, MADISON WEST 48: The Purple Knights have started to pick up some steam at the end of the season, and Saturday’s win over Madison West is the first back-to-back wins of the season.
The Knights held a slim 24-19 lead at halftime before both team’s offense got hot in the second half.
Sophomore Kamille Thomas had 15 of her team-high 18 points in the second half as Beloit finished with three double-digit scorers. Sophomore SaDera Richardson had 17 points.
The Knights travel to Franklin Friday for a WIAA regional game.
• CLINTON 67, WHITEWATER 57: The Cougars have won four of their past five games after a solid win over the Whippets on Friday night in Whitewater.
Senior Jayden Nortier spearheaded Clinton’s offense in the first half with 15 points as the Cougars took a 38-27 lead into halftime.
Nortier finished with 28 points as she hit four treys and went 4-of-8 from the stripe. Mayte Navejas had 16 points for Whitewater.
• BOYS BOXSCORES:
PARKVIEW 90, MADISON CD 61
MCD………………31 30—61
Parkview……….34 56—90
MCD (fg ft-fta pts)—Senecal 4 0-0 10, Keita 1 0-0 2, Itani 2 2-2 8, Jones 3 1-2 7, Finck 2 2-6 6, Norland-Au 8 0-0 20, Raghavan 2 0-1 4, Bradfield 1 0-0 3, Ravenscort 0 1-3 1. Totals: 23 6-14 61.
PARKVIEW (fg ft-fta pts)—Co. Cronin 1 0-0 2, Ca. Cronin 1 0-0 2, Butzler 1 2-3 4, Klitzman 21 8-9 51, Treinen 5 0-0 10, Williams 4 2-4 10, Crane 4 2-2 11. Totals: 38 14-18 90.
3-pointers: MCD 9 (Norland-Au 4, Senecal 2, Itani 2, Bradfield), Parkview 2 (Klitzman, Crane). Fouled out: Norlan-Au, J. Cronin. Total fouls: MCD 13, Park 15.
TURNER 75, JEFFERSON 60
Jefferson……27 33—60
Turner……….35 40—75
JEFFERSON (fg ft-fta pts)—Kammer 6 2-8 16, Cisse 3 0-2 7, Ganser 2 0-0 5, Altermatt 1 0-0 3, Peterson 0 1-3 1, Schroedl 1 4-4 7, Phillips 5 0-0 10, Vogel 0 0-1 0, De Blase 2 1-2 5, Phillip 0 2-2 2, Botina 2 0-2 4. Totals: 23 10-24 60.
TURNER (fg ft-fta pts)—Howard 2 1-2 5, Giddley 1 0-0 3, Teague-Johnson 8 2-4 19, Lauterbach 11 0-0 23, Hoppe 2 3-7 7, Hughes 1 0-0 2, Repta 5 0-0 10, Terrell 3 0-0 6. Totals: 33 6-13 75.
3-pointers: Jeff 6 (Kammer 2, Cisse, Ganser, Altermatt, Schroedl), BT 3 (Giddley, Teague-Johnson, Lauterbach). Fouled out: None. Total fouls: Jeff 11, BT 15.
EVANSVILLE 71, CLINTON 58
Evansville……37 34—71
Clinton……….28 30—58
EVANSVILLE (fg ft-fta pts)—Johnson 9 4-5 26, Geske 2 0-0 4, Maves 8 0-1 17, Holman 1 5-6 7, Maguigad 2 3-4 7, Hansen-Howell 1 0-0 2, Kraus 0 0-2 0, Buehl 3 2-2 8. Totals: 26 14-20 71.
CLINTON (fg ft-fta pts)—Pey. Bingham 9 4-7 23, Weisensel 1 0-0 3, Flickinger 4 4-6 12, Krummel 1 0-0 2, Aceves 3 0-2 7, Pei. Bingham 3 2-2 11. Totals: 21 10-17 58.
3-pointers: Evans 5 (Johnson 4, Maves), Clinton 6 (Pei. Bingham 3, Aceves, Weisensel, Pey. Bingham). Fouled out: Geske. Total fouls: Evans 16, Clinton 17.
EDGERTON 64, BRODHEAD 49
Edgerton………..30 34—64
Brodhead……….32 17—49
EDGERTON (fg ft-fta pts)—Hazeltine 2 1-2 5, Zellmer 5 2-2 17, Schaffer 2 0-0 5, Langer 2 0-0 4, McKillips 8 11-14 29, Schuman 1 1-2 4. Totals: 20 15-20 64.
BRODHEAD (fg ft-fta pts)—Walker 3 0-1 8, Bockhop 2 0-0 5, Pinnow 0 1-2 1, Vondra 3 0-1 5, Dooley 3 7-10 13, Searls 1 0-1 3, Riese 1 1-2 3, Engen 5 0-2 10. Totals: 18 9-19 49.
3-pointers: Edge 5 (McKillips 3, Schuman, Schaffer), Brod 4 (Walker 2, Bockhop, Searls). Fouled out: None. Total fouls: Edge 18, Brod 17.
• GIRLS BOXSCORES:
CLINTON 67, WHITEWATER 57
Clinton…………….38 29—67
Whitewater……..27 30—57
CLINTON (fg ft-fta pts)—Wellnitz 2 1-1 6, Mueller 3 2-5 8, Nortier 10 4-8 28, Bobolz 2 5-6 9, Roehl 3 5-7 11, Shinkus 2 1-4 5. Totals: 22 18-31 67.
WHITEWATER (fg ft-fta pts)—DePorter 4 0-0 12, Kopecky 5 0-0 10, Kilar 2 0-0 5, Amundson 1 1-2 4, Gillette 6-6 6, Navejas 6 1-2 16, Martin 1 0-0 2. Totals: 19 8-10 57.
3-pointers: Clinton 5 (Nortier 4, Wellnitz), White 11 (DePorter 4, Navejas 3, Kopecky 2, Kilar, Amundson). Fouled out: Kilar, Grosinske. Total fouls: Clinton 12, White 19.